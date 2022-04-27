MSC Seaside to Homeport at Port Canaveral From April 2023

MSC Cruises will be deploying its MSC Seaside cruise ship to homeport at Port Canaveral in Florida starting in April 2023. It comes after the cruise line released its deployment plan for cruise ships during the summer 2023 season.

MSC Seaside to Homeport at Port Canaveral

The MSC Seaside will homeport at Port Canaveral from April 16, 2023, as MSC Cruises expands its US offerings even further. The ship will offer a range of different cruises with the three and four-night sailings visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and week-long cruises that include visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico.

“We are excited to welcome the MSC Seaside to Port Canaveral when she arrives next year and very proud of our partnership with MSC Cruises,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

“Deploying this beautiful Seaside-class ship, the new flagship in the MSC fleet, speaks of MSC Cruise Lines’ commitment to our Port and a testament to the best-in-class experience we provide for their guests.”

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Seaside will become the third ship in the fleet to ever homeport at Port Canaveral since the cruise line first started sailing year-round in 2021. MSC Divina was the first MSC ship to be based from the port starting in September 2021, when the ship resumed operations.

MSC Meraviglia will take over duties last Port Canaveral in October for the 2022-23 Winter season.

“People cruising from Central Florida want to soak up the sun, and bringing MSC Seaside to Port Canaveral gives them more space relax to outdoors while they’re on board,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA.

“The Seaside class of ships is specially designed for Caribbean cruising with features like pools, dining and outdoor decks located lower and close to the sea. Whether they sail now on the beautiful MSC Divina or later, our Port Canaveral guests will be able to explore fantastic places like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which is both a stunning tropical island and a reflection of our commitment to the environment.”

MSC Seaside, which is currently sailing in Europe, is 153,516 gross tons, and the 2017-built cruise ship has a guest capacity of up to 4,000.