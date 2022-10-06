MSC Seashore to Homeport at Port Canaveral in 2023

MSC Cruises has revealed that its Seaside EVO-class 170,412 gross ton cruise ship, MSC Seashore, will begin sailing from Port Canaveral for the Winter 2023-2024 cruise season.

The cruise line will break its record for the number of ships embarking from a U.S. homeport in concession, totaling five MSC ships: MSC Seascape, MSC Magnifica, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seashore, MSC Divina.

MSC Seashore’s New Winter Homeport

MSC Cruises has announced its 4,540-passenger MSC Seashore will feature a new homeport out of Port Canaveral, Florida, for its 2023-2024 winter season.

This first Seaside EVO-class cruise ship will sail an array of short cruises to the Bahamas and additional seven-night Western Caribbean sailings, as the line’s first time one of its Seaside EVO-class ships sails from Port Canaveral.

Port CEO Captain John Murray. “We are very excited to welcome the MSC Seashore to Port Canaveral and proud of our partnership with MSC Cruises.”

“This announcement further demonstrates that Port Canaveral has earned the confidence and trust to deliver a world-class experience for their cruise guests,” Murray added.

MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore will sail two-four night itineraries from Port Canaveral, calling at Nassau in the Bahamas and the line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

She will also offer a five-night Western Caribbean itinerary for the 2023-2024 season, making calls at Costa Maya in Mexico and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Her six-night itinerary options during this season will call at Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, while her seven-night itineraries will offer various combinations of the ports from its six-night cruises, with the addition of Belize.

The President of MSC Cruises USA, Rubén A. Rodríguez, stated, “MSC Seashore takes everything our guests love about the iconic Seaside class of ships and turns it up a notch.”

This new 2023-2024 MSC Seashore homeport will give MSC Cruises a record-breaking year as it hits the largest amount of ships embarking from a U.S. port during one season.

MSC Cruises will have a total of five ships sailing from U.S. ports during that timeframe, as MSC Seascape, MSC Magnifica, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seashore, and MSC Divina cruise its Winter 2023-2024 itineraries.

The Evolution of the First Seaside EVO-Class Cruise Ship

The first Seaside EVO ship, MSC Seashore, has become the largest ship to have been built in Italy and was delivered in July 2021 for the line, right before its maiden European voyage on August 9, 2021.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard, the 4,540-passenger, $1 billion ship arrived in Miami the Sunday before her three-day inaugural U.S. cruise to the Caribbean on November 20, 2021, departing to the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock

Rodríguez added, “The ship is bigger, and it’s full of redesigned amenities from the pool deck down to the dazzling Le Cabaret Rouge lounge and theater. Guests sailing from Port Canaveral will love having MSC Seashore available for such a wide range of itineraries.”

“It is especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for of the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises.”

On November 18, 2021, MSC Seashore had its official naming ceremony at MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, celebrating the inauguration of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve itself.

As the 19th member of the MSC Cruises fleet, the first-ever Seaside EVO-Class 170,412 gross ton ship features 2,270 staterooms, six swimming pools, 11 dining venues, 19 bars, and lounges, 1,772 ft. waterfront promenade, and the largest MSC Yacht Club in the fleet.