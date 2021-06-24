MSC Seascape Name Revealed as Construction Milestone Reached

MSC Cruises has revealed the name of its second Seaside EVO class cruise ship as MSC Seascape during a coin ceremony at the shipyard, a major construction milestone. The ship will be the sister to MSC Seashore, which is arriving in the U.S. this November.

MSC Seascape Construction

It’s been a busy day at the shipyard for MSC Cruises as the cruise line celebrated a major construction milestone and revealed the name of its second Seaside EVO class cruise ship as MSC Seascape.

The coin ceremony marked the keel laying of the future vessel at the Fincantieri shipyard on Monfalcone, Italy. Two coins were placed within the ship’s keel as a historical sign of blessing and good fortune for constructing the ship and her future life at sea.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises said:

“The coins we lay today, to mark a key construction milestone of one of our ships, are an important symbol of our confidence in the cruise industry and the future of travel and tourism. As a family owned business, we can plan for the long term and make these commitments despite the challenging context we all face in the short term. When she joins our fleet, MSC Seascape will generate meaningful economic impact not only for the shipbuilding industry and its entire supply chain but for all the ports and destinations that she reaches, strengthening coastal tourism and supporting the vital economic recovery of local communities.”

The ship is an evolution to the current Seaside class ships of MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview. The MSC Seascape will take the design and spaces even further with new features. She will have 13,000 m2 (≈139,930 sq. ft.) of outdoor space at 169,400 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,877. The ship will enter service in November 2022.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Ship facts:

2,270 staterooms with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies including coveted aft suits

11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with plenty of options for dining and drinking al fresco

Six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 3,000 m 2 (≈32,291 sq. ft.) of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

(≈32,291 sq. ft.) of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship An expansive 1,772 ft. waterfront promenade close to the water

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighsat deck 16with a unique vantage point of the ocean

MSC Seascape will offer a RoboCoaster experience for guests. This new feature has not yet been revealed or detailed but hints towards an onboard Roller coaster and following in the footsteps of Carnival’s Mardi Gras that features the world’s first roller coaster at sea. There will also be regular favorites, including the exclusive MSC Yacht Club and a spectacular glass-floor bridge.

MSC Cruises is not just leading the return of cruise operations in different parts of the world but also growing faster than any other cruise line. There are currently three vessels under construction and a total of 11 vessels ordered, including MSC Seascape.