MSC Seascape Floats Out at Shipyard and Reaches Major Milestone

The highly anticipated new ship for MSC Cruises, the MSC Seascape, has kissed the water for the first time as it has been officially floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, in northeastern Italy. This ceremonial event brings together the ship owner, MSC Cruises, and the shipbuilder, Fincantieri, to celebrate this important milestone in MSC Seascape‘s construction.

MSC Seascape‘s Floating Out Ceremony

A ship’s floating out ceremony is an important step in its construction. Cruise ship hulls are initially constructed and fitted out in drydock – MSC Seascape‘s keel was initially laid on June 24, 2021 – but once the ship is largely complete, sluice gates are opened to allow seawater into the dock and the ship will float for the first time, often with the aid of a tugboat to guide it out of the dock facility.

This process is important not only from an engineering standpoint, but also because it represents a major achievement in the process of adding a new ship to a fleet.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, said “The float out of MSC Seascape marks yet another significant milestone in the growth of our fleet and the vessel will pay homage to the oceans through yet another host of highly innovative maritime and design features.”

MSC Seascape (Photo Credit: Fincantieri)

This has been especially important as many new cruise ship builds have been significantly delayed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but MSC Seascape has remained on schedule.

“Such an imposing ship makes it even more suggestive to reflect on the enormous work behind her construction. We began the work on MSC Seascape almost concurrently with the onset of the emergency and today, together with an established operator like MSC, we celebrate her float-out in line with pre-pandemic plans,” said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. “The great determination in respecting production commitments and preserving the entire orderbook has become the hallmark of our Group, an authentic cornerstone of the culture of the company, and there could not be a better precondition for looking to the future with renewed confidence.”

Second EVO Class Ship

Slated to become the new flagship of the MSC fleet when she debuts, MSC Seascape is the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter the MSC Cruises’ fleet, and the fourth vessel in the line’s Seaside class.

Innovations in the class not only include enhancements to the guest experience such as aft-facing suites, an expansive 1,770-foot-long waterfront promenade, and the spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16, but also a variety of environmental upgrades.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

New technologies are able to reduce the ship’s emissions by up to 90%, and the ship’s wastewater treatment systems have purification standards higher than most wastewater treatment facilities on land. The ship is even equipped with an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce the potential effects on marine mammals.

MSC Seascape will be able to accommodate up to 5,877 guests in her 2,270 cabins, and is slated to be delivered in November 2022.

More MSC Milestones

Not only is the floating out of MSC Seascape an important event for the line today, but her sister ship MSC Seashore’s naming ceremony is also happening today at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, the first naming ceremony for a cruise ship ever to be held at a private island.

The naming ceremony also marks the formal inauguration of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which opened in late 2019 and closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.