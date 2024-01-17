MSC Group Unifies Operations in Miami With New Headquarters

The MSC Group, the parent company of MSC Cruises, Explora Cruises, and MSC Cargo is moving into a new 100-million dollar state-of-the-art office in downtown Miami. The move will bring all the company’s North American activities together under one roof.

MSC Cruises has long had the wish to bring its headquarters to Miami, the world’s cruise capital. With the addition of Explora Journeys, a significant expansion of cruise ships sailing from the United States, and MSC Cargo already operating from Miami Dade for 25 years, the time is right to bring everything together.

MSC Group Invests $100 Million in New Miami Offices

While Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have long had offices in Miami, the world’s cruising capital, MSC Cruises has been notably absent from the scene as the world’s third-largest cruise operator.

However, all that is about to change as MSC Group announces that it will invest around $100 million in new offices at Block 55 at Sawyer’s Walk, just two miles from PortMiami. The company will bring under one roof the North American activities for the cruise division MSC Cruises, its new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys, and the cargo and container shipping division MSC Cargo.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises: “This is an exciting time of growth for the Cruise Division and we are happy to call Miami-Dade our new home as we continue to expand our reach throughout the Caribbean and North America.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

We look forward to bringing more jobs to the local economy and will work with Miami-Dade County to ensure we are a leader in making an important impact in the community,” Vago added.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) was founded in 1970 as a cargo and container shipping company and has been operational in Miami for 25 years. MSC Cruises was later established in 1988, and Explora Journeys in 2023. With the opening of the new offices, MSC will bring together approximately 250 team members from across Florida under one roof.

With the establishment of one 130,000-square-foot headquarters for all three divisions, MSC can further grow the group’s activities in North America, a point of focus for the company’s cruise divisions in particular.

MSC Expansion in North America

Port Miami and Miami Dade play a significant role in the expansion into the North American market for MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys. As the world’s busiest cruise port, the biggest cruise operators have always been close to the action.

MSC Cruises has placed more importance on making a dent in the market share traditionally held by Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Having North American headquarters is vital to achieving the goals of breaking open the market.

The investments in new offices do not stand alone. MSC Cruises is building a new cruise terminal at PortMiami, North America’s largest once completed. The new terminal will be able to accommodate 36,000 passenger movements daily and feature enough berthing space to serve three very large cruise ships at once.

New MSC Cruises Miami Cruise Terminal (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

Rodrick T. Miller President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council: “Miami-Dade provides an ideal backdrop for a distinguished brand like MSC Cruises, celebrated for its contemporary offerings and international flair. Miami warmly embraces MSC Cruises. We are thrilled to support and champion their expansion in the region.”

MSC’s expansion is not limited to infrastructure. New luxury cruise operator Explora Journeys hopes to gain a share of the luxury North American cruise market held by Seabourn, Crystal, and Silversea. For winter 2023-24, MSC Cruises has deployed several ships in the region.

MSC Meraviglia operates year-round from New York, while MSC Magnifica and MSC Divina offer short cruises from Miami. MSC Seashore sails on three- to seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral, and from November 2024, both MSC Seaside and MSC Seascape will be based in Miami. MSC World America is expected to begin service from Miami in early 2025.

While MSC’s roots remain in Europe, the company is undeniably evolving into a global maritime powerhouse. With its dominance as the largest operator in diverse markets such as Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Europe, MSC is now successfully extending its reach and influence into North America.