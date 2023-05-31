MSC Euribia to Debut Largest Shopping Center at Sea

The LNG-powered MSC Euribia will offer its guests an unparalleled shopping experience, showcasing premium goods like luxury watches, Scottish Single Malt whiskies, innovative gadgets, high-quality Davidoff cigars, and much more, once the ship sets sail.

The MSC Euribia has just been delivered from its shipyard of origin, in France, to MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises Newest Shipboard Retail Experiences

Prepare to indulge in a world-class shopping extravaganza onboard the MSC Euribia as soon as MSC Cruises’ latest flagship sets sail in June 2023.

Currently, the LNG-powered vessel is scheduled to travel from France to Denmark on June 3 for the cruise industry’s first-ever net zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage.

Coming in at 181,541 gross tons, with a capacity for 6,334 guests, MSC Cruises’ privately-owned MSC Euribia was built in 2023 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Photo Credit: City of Saint-Nazaire – Christian Robert

To further enhance passengers’ onboard experiences, MSC Euribia is boasting what’s being heralded as the largest, most impressive shopping center at sea. The shopping area will cover a remarkable 1278m2.

“We’re particularly excited to share what we have in store aboard MSC Euribia with our future guests,” Adrian Pittaway, head of retail for the company, explained.

“She’s [Euribia] really taken what we started on her sister ships and brought it to a whole new level, with open, fluid retail spaces, new meeting areas and dedicated, immersive spaces for luxury, it ensures that we offer something new for every type of guest,” Pittaway added.

Onboard, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing a brand-new Luxury Plaza (deck 6), an extensive selection of cutting-edge technology and gadgets available for purchase, plus a range of environmentally conscious products that align with the ship’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Luxury Brands, Watches, Clothing, and More for Purchase at Sea

In addition to the spacious Luxury Plaza, MSC Euribia will be offering casual browsers and hardcore shopaholics alike a variety of rewarding retail experiences.

MSC Cruises will be introducing a limited-edition Liquors & Cigars area, located in the Luxury Plaza. This special “drink and smoke” zone will feature exclusive Davidoff cigars and accessories, plus a curated assortment of Scottish Single Malt whiskies.

MSC Euribia Shopping

The eco-conscious MSC Logo Shop will now sell a diverse range of sustainable products made from recycled or natural materials, including natural rubber, BSCI-certified cotton, recycled fishing nets, FSC-certified wood and paper, recycled PET yarns, sugarcane-based plastics, and other environmentally-friendly products.

The previously mentioned Luxury Plaza will play home to a multi-brand TimeVallée boutique (also available aboard the MSC Seascape) outfitted with luxury watches and jewelry, showcasing sought-after brands like Baume & Mercier, Bvlgari, Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Montblanc, Panerai, Ulysses Nardin, and other timepieces from other well-known horological manufacturers.

Guests traveling aboard the MSC Euribia will also enjoy all of the perks that come with the enhanced Open Shopping Gallery, which will span approximately 250m2.

The gallery will offer passengers beauty products, an extensive selection of cutting-edge technology, as well as a variety of food and drink options to help them to satiate their appetites before, during, or after their shopping forays.

The Open Shopping Gallery’s digital zone will also showcase the widest range of Samsung products available in the fleet, including smartwatches and mobile phones, providing travelers with even more shopping opportunities to choose from.