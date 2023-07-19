MSC Cruises Unveils New Unforgettable Mediterranean Itinerary

MSC Cruises has introduced a new itinerary for MSC Poesia that combines three of the Mediterranean’s most popular destinations, Italy, Greece, and Turkey. Sailings are scheduled for fall 2023 and offer cruisers multiple ports of call and a choice of embarkation ports.

MSC Poesia to Sail Unique 11-Night Cruises

A new 11-night voyage aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Poesia is designed to offer cruisers an off-season escape to some of the most culturally rich ports in the Mediterranean. Sailings are scheduled from September through November, when most tourist crowds will have thinned out.

Cruisers can select from embarkation ports that include Rome and Genoa, Italy; Kusadasi and Istanbul, Turkey; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece, based on departure date. Ports of call are the same for each departure, and include all of the embarkation points as well as Palermo, Sicily.

Sailings to Highlight Region’s Ancient Cultures

In Genoa, cruise guests can tour historical monuments, churches, and other landmark attractions, such as the Nicolosio Lomellino and Palazzo Bianco palaces, and choose from excursions that include tours to the Ligurian Riviera villages of Portofino, Camogli, and Santa Margherita.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

At port calls to Kusadasi, cruise guests can explore the ruins of Ephesus and enjoy beaches that sports views of the Aegean Sea. Excursions to archeological sites include visits to the remains of Hadrian’s Temple, among others. In Istanbul, excursions will take cruisers to the city’s landmarks, such as the Blue Mosque and the Topkapi Palace.

Grecian architecture and ancient monuments are, of course, the highlights of port calls to Athens, and the cruise line offers several guided sightseeing tours to top attractions like the Acropolis, the hilltop citadel that provides a stunning view of Athens.

Grand palaces, historic churches, and culinary traditions top the list of things to do and see in Palermo. Tours will visit the ancient palace Palazzo dei Normanni, and the town of Monreale and its cathedral, which houses golden mosaics that depict biblical scenes.

In Rome, cruise guests can explore on their own or book a guided tour of the Colosseum and other city highlights, such as the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Vatican.

Ship Will Sail a 2024 World Cruise

Following her series of 11-night cruises, MSC Poesia will remain in the Mediterranean, operating shorter cruises of 3 to 10 nights through December.

On January 5, 2024, she will begin a 121-day World Cruise calling at 52 ports in 31 countries across 4 continents. World cruisers can embark the ship in Rome, Genoa, Marseille, France, or Barcelona, Spain.

The itinerary features several Mediterranean ports before the ship transits the Suez Canal into the Red Sea and calls at ports in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and along the African coast.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The ship then crosses the Atlantic to call at ports in South America and the Caribbean before heading north to Canada, Greenland, Iceland, and northern Europe before concluding on May 4, 2024, in Germany.

Port highlights include Luxor, Egypt; Petra, Jordan; Mombasa, Kenya; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Belem, Brazil; New York; Halifax, Canada; Nuuk, Greenland; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

MSC Poesia is a Musica class ship that entered service in 2008 and accommodates just over 3,000 guests. The ship, one of 23 vessels in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, has three swimming pools, four whirlpools, poolside movies, dedicated children’s and teen areas, a video arcade, casino, show lounge, mini-golf, shuffleboard, and other spaces and activities.

Dining venues include the main dining rooms, Il Palladio and Le Fontane, the Villa Pompeiana buffet, and Kaito, a sushi restaurant. Six bars/lounges are offered, plus two pool bars.