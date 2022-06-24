MSC Cruises to Relaunch Its Popular Gala Night Across the Fleet

MSC Cruises is finally returning to its well-loved nightlife as it will now begin hosting Gala Night once again, a highlight for all guests onboard.

The cruise line will also be furthering its entertainment options. Look at why MSC’s heightened entertainment will surely enhance your next cruise experience.

The Glamor of MSC Gala Night

Gala Night has been a missed across the fleet for some time, and it will finally be making comeback. The popular evening will now return to the MSC cruise program, encouraging voyagers to dress and feel their best.

This relaunch entices guests to savor the MSC cruise experience by celebrating an evening of elegance, including the much-loved Swarovski staircase!

Photo Credit: @mifamiliawanderlust

“Gala Night has always been one of the most anticipated events of the MSC Cruise experience, and we are excited to bring it back, along with our full entertainment programme.“

“With a variety of celebratory events taking place throughout the evening, Gala Night is the ideal setting for guests from all around the world to come together, feel special and celebrate – something that we have all dearly missed over the last two of years.”, Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises, said.

An upscale experience to remember, Gala Night will be showcased throughout MSC’s fleet. Not only will Gala Night encourage guests to dress their best but there will be enhanced opportunities for voyagers to pamper themselves.

A highlight of the evening will include the Sparkle with Swarovski Glamour event showcasing unique jewelry on display for purchase.

MSC Cruises wants to give its guests a distinctive experience on Gala Night highlighting additional upscale dining experiences, pampering services, shopping events, and live entertainment throughout the day.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Opportunities for elegance on Gala Night are endless. It’s not every day that one gets the opportunity to spoil themselves with an evening of fine dining, jewelry showcases, professional photography, and world-class entertainment.

On Gala Night, guests will kick off the evening with a Captain’s Welcome Back Cocktail. The main dining room will also feature a specialty menu to formalize the evening. Guests will have an opportunity to make a toast to their waiters and receive a thanks from their Captain for joining aboard.

The relaunch of Gala Night on MSC Cruises goes back to its foundational roots of providing each voyager with the opportunity to truly unwind and enjoy the insurmountable opportunities offered onboard.

MSC Entertainment Making a Comeback

Rich in entertainment, MSC Cruises has provided unforgettable experiences for voyagers around the globe. From Kids Clubs to poolside games, the cruise line will finally return to functioning at full guest capacity for many of its popular activities.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC’s varied entertainment options have reigned in the industry, showcasing their attention to providing a memorable, fun-packed experience for everyone. Themed evenings will also be making a comeback on MSC Cruises, featuring their noteworthy White Party, Retro Party, and Sunshine Party.

The Kids’ Clubs will now be extending their hours of operation, allowing guests to leave their children aboard with the Kids/Teen staff. Lunch will be provided for the youth on embarkation days, encouraging parents to disembark and explore the Ports of Call.

MSC Cruises boasts over 200 entertainment opportunities on each cruise and over 20 hours of daily entertainment while onboard.

Aqua parks, sports tournaments, and pool games will also be shifting toward full capacity. A wide range of entertainment will also be revamped to cater to the increase of passengers onboard. The cruise line is even re-opening its nightclub, along with extensive live music offerings.