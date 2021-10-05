MSC Cruises to Offer Northern European Winter Sailings

Following the successful sailings MSC Cruises has been sailing in Northern Europe and the Baltic areas, the company has scheduled a new itinerary in the region. The 2,518-passenger MSC Magnifica will remain in Northern Europe this winter and sail on a selection of cruises that will call in some of the major cities of Western and Northern Europe.

The cruises will feature extended stays in each port, which will give guests on board ample time to explore places like Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and more.

The Northern Pearls

If you’ve always wanted to take a winter break onboard a cruise ship but were not in the mood to fly to the Caribbean, now is your chance. MSC Magnifica will be sailing 7-night cruises to visit some of Europe’s most popular cities, or what MSC calls the Northern Pearls.

During the seven days onboard the 95,128 gross tons MSC Magnifica, guests will visit Hamburg in Germany; the ship will also dock in Southampton from where guests can visit London, Le Havre from which guests can visit Paris, Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels; and IJmuiden, which is relatively close to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

MSC Magnifica (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Each port call will be extended with stays of up to 12 hours, meaning guests can make the most of their time ashore. As an added bonus, MSC will make embarkation possible in each port the vessel docks in. So guests can embark in Hamburg, Amsterdam, Le Havre, Zeebrugge, or Southampton. With travel restrictions still in place in Europe, it will be a welcome opportunity for many guests.

Europe in winter is famous for its fantastic atmosphere. With Christmas markets and festive decorations all around, it is one of the best places to visit in winter. Hamburg, in particular, is famous for its many Christmas markets spread over the city; there are more than 30 Christmas markets you can visit.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Health and Safety Onboard MSC Magnifica

Guests who would like to take the opportunity to sail onboard MSC Magnifica in Northern Europe this winter will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This measure counts for all guests age 12 and older. Guests aged from 2 years to 11 years old will need to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test or antigen taken within 48 hours of their cruise departure.

Also Read: MSC Cruises Provides Update on Protocols for the Winter Season

Guests from Non-Schengen countries (such as the USA, Canada, UK, etc.) will be able to book this cruise as well. They will need to comply with the same health measures as Schengen-based passengers.

All MSC ships follow elevated health and safety protocols which include measures such as elevated sanitation on board, wearing of masks in indoor public areas, a fully-equipped medical center, a contingency response plan agreed in collaboration with the authorities ashore as well as other key measures to protect the health and safety of the guests and crew.