MSC Cruises to Begin Baltic Sailings with MSC Seaview

As part of the massive start-up operations that MSC Cruises is undertaking these months, the 3rd largest cruise operator worldwide has now released details on its sailings from Germany to Northern Europe and the Baltic on board MSC Seaview.

Although the operations here were uncertain at first, with two other vessels having their plans canceled in the region, the line now has everything in place to start offering seven-day voyages to the Baltic Sea and the many attractive opportunities the area offers up.

Kiel As Homeport

With the deployment of MSC Seaview to the Baltic Sea region, it will be the first time a Seaside-class vessel has sailed to the area. MSC Cruises has thought out a brand new itinerary for the vessel, allowing guests to explore the many exciting places in the region.

MSC Seaview will be sailing from its homeport of Kiel, Germany, on seven-day voyages to Visby on Sweden’s largest island of Gotland, the port of Nynashamn for Swedish capital city Stockholm, and Estonia’s capital Tallinn, before returning to the northern Germany port.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said the following:

“We are looking forward to the resumption of our cruises from Germany, an incredibly important market for us, and provide our guests with an enjoyable, relaxing, and safe cruise holiday on MSC Seaview, one of our most innovative ships.

All port stops will include the opportunity to go ashore, although only on protected shore excursions to protect both the local residents and those onboard.

“We’re delighted that this brand-new itinerary will provide our guests with some outstanding destinations to visit ashore where they can safely discover the beauty of the Baltics with the same high health and safety standards as those on board MSC Seaview, as well as all of our ships.”

Fleet-Wide Operational Restarts

MSC Cruises has been in the planning stages for a restart for a few months now, yet doing so reasonably successfully. So far, most of the plans the company has laid out have been able to go ahead, with two ships having their plans canceled due to a lack of port opportunities.

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside are currently sailing in the Western Mediterranean, and MSC Seashore, the company’s re-imaged new Seaside-class ship, will begin her maiden season in August. MSC Virtuosa, the company’s newest addition, is set to make her debut this week with cruises around the UK.

MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida, and MSC Magnifica will soon begin cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Due to limited cruising options in the Baltic and North Seas this summer, the cruise line has been forced to cancel its proposed summer season sailings from the German ports Warnemünde and Hamburg for MSC Musica and MSC Preziosa.

The cruises on board MSC Seaview and the other MSC vessels will be available for guests of all ages from the Schengen area in Europe, plus residents of Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria. This is due to the various travel restrictions which are still in place worldwide.

MSC Virtuosa Cruise Ship: Overview & Things to Do

However, when these restrictions are lessened, cruises to the baltic and other areas will become available from those countries which are still restricted for now.