MSC Cruises to Begin a Range of UK Sailings From May

MSC Cruises has followed several cruise lines to hop on the reopening of the industry in the UK. The cruise line will begin a range of summer sailings around the British Isles, and guests don’t need to be vaccinated!

MSC Cruises to Offer UK Sailings

The UK cruise industry is making a comeback and will become the first country to restart the industry since the start of the pandemic, excluding Singapore. MSC Cruises is taking full advantage of cruises being allowed from the country from May 17, 2021.

The cruise line will kickstart cruises from May 20, 2021, just days after the industry can resume sailings. MSC will offer cruises out of the Port of Southampton, starting with a series of short sailings. They will then be followed by week-long cruises that will even offer additional embarkation ports too.

Further itinerary specifics are to be revealed shortly including which ships. MSC continues to work with British authorities on the safe return of cruising and is also making sure it can be done safely.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said:

“It’s time for UK holidaymakers to get back on board and enjoy a well-deserved break from what has been a very challenging 12 months for everyone in so many ways. MSC Cruises is a family-owned company and our guests are an extension of that, so we are looking forward to welcoming them and their families back on board. Our hope is to offer every type of holidaymaker the chance to escape this summer – from grandparents to teens and even the smallest of passengers looking to explore.”

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

Non-Vaccinated Guests Welcome!

MSC Cruises will allow vaccinated or non-vaccinated guests the opportunity to enjoy UK cruises. In fact, MSC is hoping entire families can put the pandemic behind them and go on a British Isle cruise this summer.

Paradiso also said:

“We will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests. All guests will be tested prior to embarkation, while non-vaccinated guests will also be required to show proof of negative test done within 72 hours prior to embarkation.” “Crew in addition to the protocol-mandated test and 14-day quarantine prior to embarkation will also receive weekly testing, in addition to other ongoing health monitoring measures.”

All guests will be tested before embarkation and those who are not vaccinated will have to show a negative test done within 72 hours before embarkation. There will be strict health measures onboard that have been developed with input from health experts including MSC’s own “Blue-Ribbon” expert panel.

Crew members will also be tested and undergo a 14-day quarantine before embarkation. once onboard, crew members will receive weekly testing and ongoing health monitoring.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is Experienced

MSC Cruises has been one of the very few cruise line that have been able to keep some ships cruising during the suspensions first started in March 2020.

MSC Grandiosa was the first ship in the fleet to resume cruises last August in the Mediterranean. Since then, the cruise line has carried more than 50,000 guests. It proofs that cruising can continue safely.

this news follows multiple cruise lines that have recently announced UK-only sailings including P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Viking Cruises and Cunard Line.

Main Photo Credit: Ion Mes / Shutterstock.com