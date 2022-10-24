MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship

MSC Cruises’ unrivaled growth continues as the cruise line takes delivery today of the MSC World Europa. The biggest ship in the fleet so far, the vessel is the 20th cruise ship in the fleet.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique handed over the LNG-powered MSC World Europa to MSC Cruises during a ceremony at the shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France.

The attending officials from the cruise line and shipyard hailed the vessel’s state-of-the-art environmental measures that significantly reduce the impact the cruise ship will have on its surroundings.

MSC World Europa Joins MSC Cruises Fleet

One of the biggest cruise ships in the world, and the biggest LNG-powered cruise ship worldwide, has been officially handed over the MSC Cruises on October 24, during a ceremony at the shipyard in St Nazaire, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

MSC World Europa is a spectacular example of what is possible nowadays in ship construction. The vessel is 215,863 gross tons, and although this is just smaller than Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships and the new Icon of the Seas, she is the biggest LNG-powered cruise ship around today.

Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique: “We have reached a new stage in the cruise industry with MSC World Europa, the largest ship ever built for a European shipowner. She is equipped with all the latest technologies to offer the passengers an unprecedented cruising experience.“

MSC World Europa Delivery (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Construction on MSC World Europa started on October 31, 2019. She is the first cruise ship to incorporate LNG, fuel cell technology, and a vast amount of energy-saving and waste-management systems. Combined, these measures make her the most environmentally responsible cruise ship worldwide.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group: “We are proud to welcome to our fleet MSC World Europa, our 20th ship and the first to be LNG-powered. This groundbreaking vessel represents the next phase in our journey toward net zero and sustainable cruising and a symbol of our unwavering commitment to both.”

“This is the result of more than four years of work between us, builders Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and numerous leading providers of next-generation environmental and maritime technologies and solutions as well as many thousands of hours of training for those onboard and at ports.”

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Besides the environmental factors, MSC World Europa has much more to offer the 6,762 guests onboard. The cruise ship hosts a micro-brewery, gin bar, healthy juice bar, coffee emporium, and tea house.

The ship has more than 30 different dining options, including some exclusive dining and beverage partnerships, and an open-air 341-foot promenade with a record-breaking dry slide, The Venom Drop, where guests can slide down an incredible 11 decks.

Maiden Voyage & FIFA World Cup

The delivery of the MSC World Europa means that the MSC fleet now comprises 20 cruise ships, which is set to grow even further to 23 ships by 2025. In addition, the cruise line has options op for six more cruise ships through 2030.

Preparations will now begin for the vessel to set sail to the Persian Gulf. The naming ceremony for MSC World Europa will take place on November 13 at the Doha Grand Cruise Terminal in Qatar.

After the naming ceremony, and before MSC World Europa sets sail on her first revenue cruise with guests, she will play an essential role during the upcoming FIFA Soccer World Cup in Qatar.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The tournament starts on November 20, and the cruise ship will play host to visiting supporters as a floating hotel with two other MSC ships, MSC Poesia and MSC Opera.

On December 20, two days after the final match of the World Cup soccer, MSC World Europa will sail on her maiden voyage, visiting ports around the Persian Gulf, including Doha in Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, and Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The cruise ship will remain in the Persian Gulf through the winter season and reposition to the Mediterranean in March 2023. Cruises in the Mediterranean will offer calls to Genoa and Messina, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; and Valetta, Malta.

MSC’s first World-class ship will be joined by three sister ships in 2024, 2025, and 2027. During the ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the name was announced, and construction started on the first of those sisters, MSC World America.