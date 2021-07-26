MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of First Seaside EVO-Class Ship

MSC Cruises has taken delivery of its new flagship MSC Seashore from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. It’s now the 19th vessel the fast-growing cruise line has received and the second new ship in 2021.

MSC Seashore Delivered in Italy

The new flagship was delivered at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard in Italy, and an intimate ceremony took place for the handover. The event was attended by MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and various workers, families, Giampiero Massolo, Giuseppe Bono, Chairman, and CEO of Fincantieri.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, commented: “The construction of MSC Seashore is an investment that generates an direct and indirect economic impact of almost 5 billion euros on the Italian economy. At the same time, its coming into service also activates an important economic and employment driver for coastal communities and much beyond, generating a further significant economic impact every year for the tourism industry.”

MSC Seashore is among the most advanced in the fleet and features the latest environmental technologies, including hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems, wastewater treatment systems, and more. The ship is the first Seaside EVO=class vessel which is an evolution of the Sease-class of ships.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Seashore is 170,400 and has a maximum guest capacity of 5,877, along with 1,648 crew members. The ship also features 2,270 cabins. Onboard features include six swimming pools, 11 dining venues, 19 bars, and lounges, An expansive 1,772 ft. waterfront promenade close to the water, the largest MSC Yacht Club in the fleet, and a huge New York-themed piazza with an impressive 10,452 sq. ft. of space across three decks.

The vessel will have the first in the fleet conveyor belt at Kaito Sushi and al fresco dining at Butcher’s Cut steakhouse.

Pierfrancesco Vago continued, “MSC Seashore also demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation in terms of guest experience. She is without doubt our most stunning and sophisticated vessel to date and takes to a whole new level the already successful Seaside platform, with public spaces completely reimagined, a new secondary lounge and a broader offering both in terms of restaurants and retail options amongst many other new and much improved features. This will create a unique onboard experience for our guests this Summer in the Mediterranean and during the Winter season when she will move to Miami to represent our full brand values with North American consumers.”

MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore Will Sail from Miami

MSC Seashore, which offers 13,000 square meters of outdoor space, will debut in the Mediterranean. The inaugural season will include calls to Pompeii and Messina in Sicily; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain, and Marseille, France out of the ports of Genoa and Naples.

On October 312, the new MSC cruise ship will depart the port of Genoa on an 18-night repositioning cruise to North America. The ship will begin seven-night cruises out of Miami, Florida, on November 30, 2021.

MSC Seashore will offer Caribbean cruises, including San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas – MSC Cruises’ new private island.