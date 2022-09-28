MSC Cruises’ Seascape to Offer Six New Entertainment Shows

Details have been released by MSC Cruises, announcing its newest Seaside Class flagship, MSC Seascape, to feature exclusive onboard entertainment that uses next-level production and interactive elements.

The ship’s new entertainment options will include six new shows specifically designed for the ship’s Chora Theatre and 21 themed nights on board, complete with immersive costumes and decorations.

MSC Seascape’s New Entertainment Options

The 1989-founded Italian-based cruise line, MSC Cruises, has released information on its newest Seaside Class ship, MSC Seascape, that will include exclusive onboard entertainment options, unlike what’s currently offered.

MSC Seascape will begin sailing this November, providing hours of exclusive onboard entertainment that will feature next-level production and interactive elements.

The new additions will include six new shows specifically designed for the ship’s Chora Theatre and a brand-new concept at the Le Cabaret Rouge with an elevated atmosphere.

Alongside the new show offerings, the ship will offer 21 themed nights on board on top of its favorite classics, including the Sunshine Party, White Party, and Gala Night.

Image Credit: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises

MSC’s 169,400 gross ton ship will also keep some of its popular entertainment options such as the Dueling Pianos concept featured on MSC Seashore, which launched in 2021.

MSC Cruises’ Global Head of Entertainment, Steve Leatham said, “MSC Seascape is an exciting new addition to our Seaside Class of ships with some of the most remarkable entertainment options that our guests have ever seen.”

“Inspired by New York City, which is home to world-famous Broadway shows and musical productions, MSC Seascape features spectacular new shows and full-scale productions that will dazzle all our guests. These new top notch entertainment options will take our onboard experience to the next level with superb performers, gorgeous stage design and excellent production quality,” Leatham added.

Available in the entirely new high-tech theatre offering unique to the 5,877-guest MSC Seascape, Chora Theatre, the theatre offerings will provide exclusive productions to its guests onboard.

The new Seaside Class flagship’s varied selection of nightly show offerings will include six brand-new shows: Imaginocean, Dreamscape, In Concert, Premiere, Shall We Dance, and Love Blooms.

Image Credit: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises

One of the ship’s theatre shows, Imaginocean will be an ocean-themed production with aerial and flying acts, aquatic animal puppetry, vocalists, and dancers in sea-inspired costumes.

The Dreamscape show will transport guests into a fantasy world with circus performers, dancers, and singers, along with imaginative interactive videography.

In Concert will highlight rock classics, with flashing lights and concert-style scenery, and Premiere will take guests through cinematic history, singers, and dancers by performating a compilation of movie genres showcasing songs from memorable films.

Additionally, Shall We Dance will be a dance performance highlighting a variety of dance styles from Latin to ballroom and contemporary, with added technical artistry.

The final of the six new stage-crafted productions, Love Blooms will host a blooming garden that comes to life in theatre, bringing nature on board with vocalists, dancers, and even circus artists.

MSC Seascape’s Additional Features

The new Seaside-class MSC Seascape will have the first-ever rollercoaster at sea for the fleet, combined with a personalized music experience known as the Robotron.

The Robotron, a state-of-the-art robotic arm, will be attached to a gondola with seating for three people, flying 53m above the sea, flipping riders upside down and in different directions, and providing a unique 360° view of the horizon.

In elevating the family experience aboard, 169,400 gross ton MSC Seascape will feature 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, along with more than 7,500 square feet of dedicated youth spaces onboard.

Photo Courtesy: MSc Cruises

Designed for guests of all ages, the ship will offer plenty of virtual reality options such as Immersive XD Cinema, VR motorbikes, a Formula Racer virtual simulator, and a VR 360° Flight Simulator.

Even its Pirates Cove Aquapark will be equipped with virtual reality aspects as an interactive water attraction at sea, additionally offering an expanded kids area and waterpark.

Read Also: New MSC Cruise Ship for the U.S. Completes Sea Trials

MSC Seascape will have its 17-day Grand Voyage, an inaugural transatlantic cruise from Rome to New York City, departing on November 19, 2022, and after the maiden voyage will be named at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City this December.