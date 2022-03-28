MSC Cruises Reveals New Shows For Meraviglia-Class Ships

The major cruise lines have been busy shaking up the entertainment line up onboard their ships in the past week. After Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, it’s time for MSC Cruises to do the same.

For its Meraviglia-class ships, the Switzerland-based cruise line introduces seven new shows that will be on display in the iconic Carousel Lounge. The one-of-a-kind, purpose-built entertainment venue hosts just 400 guests per performance, featuring special rigging to enable artists to perform impressive aerial acrobatics.

Seven New Shows For Carousel Lounge

MSC Cruises is introducing seven new shows for its intimate yet spectacular, Caroussel lounge onboard its Meraviglia-class ships. The Carousel lounge features technology such as a 360° rotating stage, the carousel, and a 40-meter-long LED wall to display custom-made graphics. Altogether representing a €20 million investment for each vessel.

Sweet (Photo Credit: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)

Steve Leatham, Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises, said: “Our experienced entertainment team work tirelessly to bring the most immersive, high-tech, spectacular entertainment to our guests, creating experiences they will never forget.

Each show pushes creative boundaries and challenges the status quo to explore new territories to create inspiring experiences that are sure to delight our guests of all ages.

The Carousel Lounge is one of our most intimate and technologically advanced venues onboard our ships and we wanted to offer seven truly original shows that take audiences through unique story routes and imaginary universes”.

The seven shows and the ships they will be available on are:

Ajedrez: Inspired by the game of chess, this operatic rock spectacular will introduce two opposing queens as they fall in love with the same king and challenge each other to win his heart. Available on MSC Virtuosa .

Inspired by the game of chess, this operatic rock spectacular will introduce two opposing queens as they fall in love with the same king and challenge each other to win his heart. Available on . Arkymea : With the help of a mysterious device, a scientist breaks through dimensions to reach Arkymea, a mysterious place populated by extravagant characters performing acrobatic feats. Available on MSC Virtuosa.

: With the help of a mysterious device, a scientist breaks through dimensions to reach Arkymea, a mysterious place populated by extravagant characters performing acrobatic feats. Available on MSC Virtuosa. Strings: This high-flying circus adventure tells the tale of a lonely toymaker and his beautiful muse. Available on MSC Grandiosa.

This high-flying circus adventure tells the tale of a lonely toymaker and his beautiful muse. Available on MSC Grandiosa. Sweet : This show takes guests of all ages to real-life candy land. Available on MSC Bellissima and MSC Grandiosa.

: This show takes guests of all ages to real-life candy land. Available on MSC Bellissima and MSC Grandiosa. MYüT : This story follows the main character MYüT on an emotional journey through magical worlds filled with characters, acrobats, and dancers. Available on MSC Bellissima.

: This story follows the main character MYüT on an emotional journey through magical worlds filled with characters, acrobats, and dancers. Available on MSC Bellissima. House of Houdini : A celebration of some of the most imaginative and wonderous illusions and magic of the world’s greatest Harry Houdini. Available on MSC Meraviglia from May 2022.

: A celebration of some of the most imaginative and wonderous illusions and magic of the world’s greatest Harry Houdini. Available on MSC Meraviglia from May 2022. Rock Circus: Take one hugely talented team of Acrobats, Circus Acts, Singers, Dancers, and Musicians, throw in the greatest rock soundtracks from AC/DC, Guns & Roses, and many more. Available on MSC Meraviglia from May 2022.

Arkymea (Photo Credit Urania Martin / MSC Cruises)

The Meraviglia Ships

The Meraviglia-Class of ships are currently the largest built by MSC Cruises. It consists of two Meraviglia-class ships and two Meraviglia Plus-class cruise ships.

MSC Meraviglia was the first to come from the STX Europe shipyard in Saint-Nazaire in France in May 2017. She and her sister, MSC Bellissima (built in 2019 by Chantiers de l’Atlantique), are 171,598 gross tons and have space for 4.500 passengers.

The two Meraviglia Plus-class ships, and the ninth-biggest cruise ships worldwide, are the 2019 MSC Grandiosa, and the 2021 MSC Virtuosa. These are slightly bigger at 181.541 gross tons and with space for 4,842 passengers. In June of 2023, one more Meraviglia-class ship will join the fleet, the LNG-powered MSC Euribia, which is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.