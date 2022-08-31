MSC Cruises Reveals First-Ever Robotic Arm Ride at Sea

MSC Cruises ensures it leaves no stone unturned on its newest US flagship, MSC Seascape. On August 31, the cruise line released details on the first robotic arm amusement ride at sea.

ROBOTRON, as the ride will be called, will offer guests the thrills of a ride fit for land-based amusement parks while at sea. MSC also unveiled plans for two new VR-based experiences and other high-tech entertainment options for thrill seekers.

ROBOTRON, the First Robotic Arm Ride at Sea

MSC Seascape will be packed with exciting entertainment options when she sets sail on Saturday, November 19. The swiss cruise company revealed details today on its newest creation, ROBOTRON.

The amusement ride, which has three seats suspended from a robotic arm, will propel guests in all directions and flip them upside down while flying at 175 feet above sea level hanging over the edge of the deck.

You can see what the ride is like in the video below:

Riders can select their own thrill level and speed, from family-friendly fun to the ultimate high-intensity thrills. Guests can also set the mood with their choice of music, lights, and much more.

Behind them will be a giant video screen where the rhythm and bass are visualized while the robotic arm bounces and twists with the music.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We are excited to give our guests more access to cutting-edge experiences, which is why MSC Cruises’ is committed to bringing our newest ships to the U.S. We’re the first cruise line to offer something like ROBOTRON at sea, and we can’t wait for thrill-seekers to discover the ride of their life surrounded by the beauty of the Caribbean.”

More Thrill Rides Announced

Cruise lines are doing their best to increase the thrill levels of the onboard activities, from slides and go-kart races, such as onboard Norwegian Prima, to a roller coaster on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships.

MSC Cruises announced even more thrill rides besides ROBOTRON, focusing on virtual reality, 3D, and simulation-type games.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Rubén A. Rodríguez continued: “Our new virtual reality motorcycles and flight simulator – plus fan favorites like the MSC Formula Racer and XD Cinema – will also feature truly immersive experiences, providing the most exhilarating line-up of rides we’ve ever offered.”

The flight simulator will be a 360-degree virtual reality ride, more like a rollercoaster than anything else. Riders can choose from various worlds and go for the ride of their life. The VR Motorcycles will be a VR experience where guests can ride a motorbike, complete with special effects such as wind and water splashes.

An old favorite for many, in the MSC Formula Racer, guests sit down in a replica Formula 1 car and drive around the world’s most famous tracks, such as Monaco, Miami, or Monza.

MSC Seascape will also feature an Immersive XD 3D Cinema. Guests put on their 3D glasses and dive into alternate worlds where players will battle it out against zombies, skeletons, and more.

MSC Seascape Sailing November 19

MSC Seascape will be setting sail on Novemer 19 from Civitaveccia, Italy. Her first cruise will be a 17-night Grand Voyage, stopping in Spain, Portugal, and Bermuda before arriving in New York City for her inauguration.

Photo Courtesy: MSc Cruises

On December 7, MSC Cruises has planned a glittering ceremony where the newest cruise ship in the fleet and the official US flagship will be named.

From New York, the ship will sail south to her home port of Miami, where she will operate eastern and western Caribbean cruises. The eastern Caribbean voyages will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau, San Juan, and Puerto Plata.

In the western Caribbean, MSC Seascape will visit Cozumel, Mexico; Georgetown, Cayman Islands; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Each voyage will also visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.