MSC Cruises Reveals Details on Cruise Line’s Largest-Ever Kids Area

MSC Cruises is investing heavily in its newest class of ships, and with that is not forgetting that kids want to have some fun on vacation as well, which will bring some well-deserved peace and quiet for parents.

MSC’s newest flagship, MSC World Europa, will feature the cruise line’s largest-ever kids area. The seven distinct spaces on board the LNG-powered cruise ship have been designed in cooperation with LEGO and feature a vast selection of live entertainment, high-tech games, and areas specifically designed for all age groups, from the youngest to teens.

MSC Cruises Unveils Kids Entertainment For MSC World Europa

MSC revealed further details this week of the spectacular line-up of dedicated facilities and activities that the cruise line has designed for its newest flagship MSC World Europa.

The cruise ship, which will enter service in the Middle East in December, will be MSC’s most innovative and environmentally advanced.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC has always been an excellent place to bring the kids on vacation, something the company is building on with MSC World Europa. The ship will bring family entertainment to a whole new level:

Matteo Mancini, Kids’ Entertainment Manager, MSC Cruises: “We have invested heavily in the entertainment offering for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends and experiences. We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible programme of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met – from our youngest guests through to teenagers.”

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Measuring over 766 square meters (8,245 square feet), MSC World Europa’s action-packed kids’ area is divided into seven distinct areas, all dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17 years old.

There will be the Baby Club for babies and toddlers up to three years old, staffed by qualified crew members. There will also be a dedicated childcare service, giving parents the freedom to enjoy the ship. There is the Mini Club and Juniors Club for the three to eleven-year-old kids, and the Young and Teen club for the 12 to 17-year-olds.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Building on Technology

MSC asked more than 350,000 young people what they would like to see onboard. As technology plays a huge role in kids’ lives nowadays, MSC is incorporating those wishes into the seven play areas:

“More than 350,000 young people who have travelled with us over the years and we have listened to their feedback. MSC World Europa reflects these learnings and we have been inspired to create experiences that blend technology and social media with activity and sport to create fresh and new entertainment for the kids who sail with us.” said Matteo Mancini, Kids’ Entertainment Manager.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Some of these high-tech activities include 21 game consoles, seven virtual reality stations, and many video games. It’s not just video games, though. MSC is also implementing a sports program where kids can indulge in football, basketball, zorb ball, pickleball, and even hoverboards.

Drones, Gameshows, and LEGO

The flying theme continues with the Drone Academy, which will open during the evenings. This high-tech drone relay race comes with POV cameras and VR bringing the experience to life while navigating obstacles at high speed in the quickest possible time.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The 3, 2, 1 Knock gameshow is a new addition to the MSC fleet. A combination of K-pop, Japanese games, and tests will leave the audience breathless. MSC Dance Crew returns, a game show based on popular tv series such as Idols and XFactor.

For some quiet time, kids can go to the Lego area onboard, where kids can indulge their building dreams, with each kid getting a Junior LEGO Master Builder diploma at the end of the day. There is little reason not to bring the kids if you are planning a cruise onboard MSC World Europa.

MSC World Europa

The World Class cruise ship is still under construction but will be departing on her maiden voyage in December from Doha, Qatar. She will spend her maiden season cruising in the Persian Gulf before heading to the Mediterranean at the start of April 2023.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The 205,700 gross tons cruise ship will have space for 6,774 guests. One of the biggest cruise ships in the world doesn’t make it one of the most polluting.

MSC has designed the vessel to be one of the most environmentally friendly around. Powered by LNG, the ship will have unique waste-disposal systems and an acoustic system that protects the marine wildlife of the world’s oceans.