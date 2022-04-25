MSC Cruises Reveals Deployment Plan for Summer 2023

Geneva-based cruise line MSC Cruises revealed its full summer line-up for 2023, including voyages to 40 countries and 140 destinations. Ranging in length from a few days to twenty-one nights, MSC cruises offer a vast choice that will satisfy even the most discerning traveler.

The company is expanding the number of ships operating in the Caribbean and North America, with ships sailing from New York, Miami, and Port Canaveral. The long-awaited MSC World Europa will be sailing her maiden summer season in the Mediterranean.

Focus Remains On Europe, With Expansion in North America

MSC Cruises has long been one of the fastest-growing cruise companies globally. Although the line has been focused on Europe and European destinations for a good part of its history, it has been steadily evolving itineraries worldwide.

Currently, the cruise line is the market leader in the Middle East, South Africa, Europe, and South America, and steadily evolving itineraries in the Caribbean and North America. With cruises in 40 countries, including 140 destinations, the summer of 2023 is packed full of destination cruises onboard MSC’s cruise ships.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We remain committed to growing in North America and the Caribbean, which is why we’ll have more options here next summer than ever before—more ships, more homeports and more amazing destinations.”

“We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea, whether that means experiencing the unrivalled natural beauty of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on our Caribbean itineraries or exploring the North Atlantic with a breath-taking cruise through New England and Canada.”

MSC Cruise ships offer a vast range of activities and dining options, from luxurious spa and wellness facilities, shopping, around-the-clock entertainment, to live music and original theatre productions; there is something for everyone during one of the voyages on one of the 20 ships sailing in 2023.

North America and the Caribbean

MSC plans to have a bigger presence in the Caribbean and North America next year with MSC Seascape, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside, and MSC Magnifica.

The newest flagship for MSC Cruises, MSC Seascape, will offer alternating seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami, Florida, with itineraries including a call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Photo Credit: Conrad Schutt / Shutterstock

MSC Meraviglia will sail to the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England, and Canada, based in New York City. Ports of call on the northern itineraries include Boston, Portland, Charlottetown, Halifax, and Saint John, New Brunswick.

MSC Seaside will take Caribbean cruising to the next level with cruises from Port Canaveral. There will be three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and seven-night sailings to the Western Caribbean, including Cozumel and Costa Maya.

MSC Magnifica will offer shorter Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami. These three or four-night cruises on Fridays and Mondays call to Key West, Nassau, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Every Aspect Of Europe Covered

Although busily expanding its portfolio in recent years, the main area of operations for MSC Cruises remains in Europe. Guests are spoiled for choice between the eastern and western Mediterranean and northern and western Europe, and the British isles and Canary Islands.

The highlights are the debut of the two newest cruise ships for MSC Cruises, the LNG-powered Meraviglia-class MSC Euribia and the World-class MSC World Europa.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa will make her debut in the Middle-east in 2022 but spend her inaugural summer season sailing 7-night itineraries to Genoa, Naples, and Messina in Italy, Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France.

MSC Euribia will debut in Northern Europe, sailing seven-night itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords weekly from Kiel, Germany. Calls include Copenhagen, Denmark, Geirangerfjord, Alesund, and Flaam.

Highlights For MSC’s Summer 2023

Besides the cruises mentioned earlier, there is a huge variety of cruises available from MSC next year. More highlights include:

Western Mediterranean

MSC Seashore sails from Genoa on Saturdays. Ports of call include Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, and Marseille.

sails from Genoa on Saturdays. Ports of call include Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, and Marseille. MSC Seaview homeports in Barcelona, sailing every Saturday to Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, and Palma de Mallorca.

MSC Opera also operates from Genoa, sailing on Sundays to Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette in Tunisia, Palermo, and Naples.

MSC Orchestra sails longer cruises of 10 days starting in June from Genoa. Destinations include Marseille, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Alicante/Costa Blanca in Spain, and Olbia in Italy.

MSC Seashore

Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Divina sails from Civitavecchia on Fridays calling in Siracusa, Taranto and the beaches of Puglia, Santorini, and Mykonos.

MSC Lirica operates from Venice on Mondays and Bari on Sundays, sailing to the Greek Islands of Cefalonia/Argostoli, Santorini, and Crete.

MSC Sinfonia from Venice to Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus for Athens, and Split and Zadar in Croatia.

MSC Armonia sails from Venice on Saturdays to Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini, and Bari.

On Sundays, MSC Musica sails from Piraeus to Santorini, Kusadasi, Haifa, Cyprus, and Mykonos.

MSC Splendida operates from Trieste/Venice on Saturdays and will call to Ancona, Dubrovnik, Bari, Corfu, and Kotor.

Northern Europe & Western Europe