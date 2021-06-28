MSC Cruises Resumes International Cruises From Spain

MSC Cruises continues to expand cruise operations as it resumes from ports around the world. The cruise line has now started international cruises out Barcelona, Spain, for the first time with the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship.

MSC Grandiosa Begins International Cruises from Barcelona

The MSC Grandiosa became the first cruise ship to resume international sailings over the week out of the Port of Barcelona in Spain. With the port reopening over the week for international cruises, the ship is now sailing seven-night voyages, including calls to Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, and Palermo, all in Italy, along with Valetta in Malta.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said:

“Barcelona is an integral part of our year-round itineraries in the Mediterranean and to see it reopen for our guests from Spain and other countries in Europe is extremely gratifying. This was a very welcome addition to the ever-increasing number of ports that are opening for business after such a long pause in operations. As the first cruise line to offer international cruises from Spain we are sure that our Spanish guests will enjoy the convenience of embarkation in Barcelona on Saturdays and enjoy the popular itinerary that MSC Grandiosa offers in the Mediterranean.”

Worth Reading: Bookings Open for Two MSC Cruise Ships Restarting U.S. Sailings

This is the first time Spanish cruisers have been able to cruise beyond Spain and it comes as no surprise that MSC is the first to offer this. The cruise line has been leading the restart in Europe and the UK as more ships have been restarting.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Barcelona is significant for the cruise line’s expansion plans as earlier in June, the port approved a new 125,615 sq. ft. cruise terminal, which is due for completion in 2024.

From the end of July, MSC Grandiosa will expand its itinerary offerings, with the Spanish port of Valencia becoming a new embarkation option on Fridays. From there, the MSC cruise ship will then call at Barcelona, Genoa, La Spezia, and Civitavecchia.

Also Read: MSC Grandiosa Cruise Ship Overview & Must-Know Things

Even more ships in the fleet will restart operations this summer with MSC Seaview out of Hamburg, Germany on July 3, MSC Seaside out of Marseille, France on July 3, MSc Meraviglia from Miami, Florida on August 2, MSC Divina out of Port Canaveral on September 18 and the new MSC Seashore will begin sailing in the Mediterranean in August.

MSC Grandiosa is one of the largest cruise ships in the fleet at 181,541 gross tons and a guest capacity of 4,842. She’s a Meraviglia-Plus class vessel, just as the new MSC Virtuosa which started sailing in the UK in May 2021.