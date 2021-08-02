MSC Cruises Restarts Operations in the U.S. After Nearly 18 Months

After almost 18 months, MSC Cruises is restarting cruise operations in the U.S. with the MSC Meraviglia vessel. The ship is departing from Miami, Florida, and becomes the first in the fleet to resume cruises in the U.S.

MSC Meraviglia Restarts Cruises from the U.S.

Even though the cruise line has already been back in service in Europe for many months, it’s now able to also focus on its return from the U.S. MSC Merviglia becomes the first in the fleet to resume sailings from the U.S. today.

The vessel will sail three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas, including a call to MSC’s own private island of Ocean Cay. The ship will also sail seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from September 18, 2021. The week-long sailings include two separate calls at the cruise line’s private island and Nassau in the Bahamas and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

MSC Meraviglia in Ocean Cay (Photo credit: Conrad Schutt)

“As of today, we once again have the pleasure of showcasing our word-class experiences to U.S. guests, offering them the cruise experience they know and love with upscale dining, dynamic entertainment and immersive activities, including our new private natural paradise, Ocean Cay,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “It has been a long road, and we are delighted to see demand continue to increase as cruisers grow eager to get back to sea. We are confident that they will find the rich onboard experience that we’re known for, while feeling reassured that their health and safety is our highest priority.”

Cruises from the U.S. will be for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests who will have more restrictions during voyages to ensure everyone on board remains protected. There is also testing at embarkation and periodic testing of the crew. There is a range of protocols in place as part of MSC’s health and safety program.

MSC Meraviglia in Miami, Florida (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Divina will also be resuming cruises from the U.S., and hse’s currently scheduled to restart on September 16 with seven-night itineraries out of Port Canaveral, Florida, including calls to Ocean Cay, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. MSC Divina will also be sailing three-night voyages that include Nassau and Ocean Cay in the Bahamas. Port Canaveral is a new homeport for MSC as the cruise line is expanding operations from the U.S. over the coming years.

MSC Seashore, the new flagship that was just recently delivered, will arrive in Miami, Florida, on November 18, 2021, to begin sailing Caribbean cruises.

MSC Meraviglia is 171,598 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 4,415 at double occupancy. Along with 1,536 crew members. There are 15 passenger decks, an MSC Yacht Club, Polar Aquapark, F1 simulators, and lots more, which U.S cruisers can enjoy.