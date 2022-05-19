MSC Cruises Releases Details on its Largest Ever Cruise Ship

With only six months to go before she sets sail for the first time, MSC Cruises released a preview of its new flagship World Europa. The LNG-powered cruise ship promises to be the greenest vessel in MSC’s line-up.

Measuring 22 decks and more than 150 feet wide, World Europa features more than 430,000 square feet of public space and 2626 cabins and suites. The 205,700 gross ton MSC World Europa promises to be one of the ultimate cruise ships to launch this year and will become one of the largest in the world.

City Onboard a Cruise Ship

World Europa promises to honor her name as she offers one of the most spectacular areas onboard any cruise ship, The Promenade. At 341 feet long and seven decks high, the outdoor World Promenade is an awe-inspiring area.

MSC World Europa, World Galleria

The area opens up to the aft section of the ship, where guests will be able to experience al-fresco dining experiences. But it’s not the dining experiences that catch the eye here.

MSC has a history of putting some pretty spectacular architectural masterpieces onboard its ships, and the Swiss company has outdone itself this time with The Venom Drop @ The Spiral.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

This eye-catching stainless steel slide is the longest dry slide at sea and spans 11 decks. The slide features a 250 feet drop from the top of the ship down to the promenade.

Huge Variety of Food and Beverage Options

World Europa intends to take guests on a gastronomic journey around the world. Guests will have the choice of 33 restaurants, bars, and lounges. These include 13 dining venues, six specialty restaurants, and two brand new concepts.

MSC World Europa, Chef’s Garden Kitchen (Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

This includes the first hydroponic garden at sea, Chef’s Garden Kitchen, where the ingredients are grown and harvested on board.

La Pescaderia will be MSC Cruises’ new signature Mediterranean fish restaurant. There will be 20 bars and lounges, including a microbrewery, a gin bar, and a cocktail bar honoring the art of mixology.

Guests Won’t Be Bored

World Europa will cover all the bases when it comes to entertainment. From the youngest guests to the older travelers, MSC has thought of everyone. There will be grand-scale theater productions, a roller disco, and even bumper cars.

MSC World Europa

For the youngest guests, there will be the MSC World Europa’s children’s area. The largest in the fleet, the site has been developed in cooperation with LEGO and Chicco. The area covers more than 8,200 square feet of interior space and seven rooms dedicated to distinct age groups from 0 to 17.

Those guests looking for a more relaxing experience can head over to one of the seven swimming pools and 13 whirlpools located around the ship.

MSC World Europa, Zen Pool

The Aquapark on deck 20 will be the largest in the MSC Cruises fleet. The brand-new tranquil Zen Pool offers an adults-only experience with two pools, a solarium, and a shady lounge area.

Exciting Itineraries

Once she sets sail from Doha, Qatar, on December 20, MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf Region, sailing between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia to visit Al Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. She will also visit Doha and feature overnights in Dubai at the end of each voyage.

From Spring 2023, World Europa will reposition to the Mediterranean Sea. She will offer seven-night cruises to the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, and Messina; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.

MSC World Europa Yacht Club (Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

The 6,774 guests onboard will be able to enjoy their cruises from a set of brand new cabin and suite designs. World Europa features more balcony cabins than any other cruise ship in the fleet. Including luxurious suites in the MSC Yacht Club and brand-new cabins overlooking the promenade.

Other cabin highlights include seven new and innovative cabin types which only feature on World Europa, more suites than ever with private whirlpools, and Infinite Ocean View cabins with a panoramic window that slides down to form a glass balustrade when open.

There are currently no plans for the new MSC mega-ship to sail in the United States; the vessel is scheduled to remain in the Mediterranean through the end of October 2023, at least.