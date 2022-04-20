MSC Cruises Opens Bookings for 121-Day World Cruise

Cruise travelers know there is no better way to see unique and amazing destinations than on a cruise, and MSC Cruises is now offering guests the ultimate in world travel with their 121-day 2024 World Cruise, featuring a brand new and exciting itinerary.

With 52 ports of call in 31 countries across 4 continents, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is not to be missed.

2024 World Cruise Itinerary Revealed

This outstanding world cruise will depart during the first week of January, 2024, and guests have a choice of embarking from Rome, Genoa, Marseille, or Barcelona.

Through the next four months, travelers will explore the Mediterranean before transiting the Suez Canal into the Red Sea and amazing ports of call in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and along the African coast.

After a south Atlantic crossing, guests will then experience the vibrancy of South America and head north into the Caribbean, before continuing even further north to Canada and back east again to Greenland, Iceland, and northern Europe, before finally ending May 4, 2024, in Germany.

Stunning highlights of this unique itinerary include both popular ports and less accessible destinations that aren’t generally offered on typical itineraries.

Guests will visit outstanding ports such as Luxor, Egypt; Petra, Jordan; Mombasa, Kenya; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Belem, Brazil; New York, United States; Halifax, Canada; Nuuk, Greenland; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Image Credit: MSC Cruises

Overnight stays in 12 ports will permit deeper, more intimate exploration of the history, culture, and nightlife of amazing cities such as Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Cape Town, South Africa; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Miami, Florida; Quebec, Canada, and more.

The 2024 route is all new and unique. Rather than circumnavigating the globe, this itinerary is circling around the Atlantic Ocean, offering more intimate destinations in areas that aren’t often visited on world itineraries.

MSC Cruises is offering amazing shore excursions to introduce travelers to the richness and diversity of each destination.

With each booking, 15 shore tours are included, such as an archeological expedition in Cyprus, a Nazareth and Jordan River baptismal experience in Israel, gin tasting in South Africa, and a variety of city highlights, top 10, and similar overview tours along the way.

Additional tours are available to book both before the cruise as well as during the extensive voyage.

A Phenomenal Ship to Explore

The 2024 World Cruise is aboard the Musica-class MSC Poesia. The 92,627-gross-ton vessel has a guest capacity of 2,550 at double occupancy, and can host up to 3,605 passengers when fully booked.

Nearly 1,000 international crew members will provide outstanding service throughout the voyage, and on such a long sailing, guests can look forward to getting to know their crew members and enjoying very personalized service.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Poesia offers a multitude of amazing activities, entertainment, and venues for guests to enjoy. The ship features three swimming pools, four whirlpools, poolside movies, dedicated children’s and teen areas, a video arcade, casino, show lounge, mini-golf, shuffleboard, and more.

For guests who want to relax, the Zen Garden and opulent MSC Aurea Spa wellness center are focused on well-being and mindfulness for the ultimate pampering. Guests can stay in shape at the state-of-the-art gym or work out on the basketball or tennis courts.

Booking Benefits

In addition to the included tours, prospective guests will receive a number of other benefits when booking. A Dine & Drink package is included in each booking, which includes a selections of wines, draught beer, mineral water, sodas, and fruit juices in the main dining rooms and the buffet at designated times.

Booked guests will also receive 30% off all laundry services, which is a fantastic help when planning packing and attire for such a long voyage.

MSC Voyagers Club members will benefit from a 5+5% discount if they book by May 4, 2022. Triple membership points will also be added to members’ accounts immediately, allowing enjoyment of the added privileges right away, even on sailings throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023 before the 2024 World Cruise departs.

The 2024 World Cruise is now open for booking, and interested guests should contact their travel agent or MSC Cruises for details.