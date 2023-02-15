MSC Cruises Opens 116-Night World Cruise Across 21 Countries

MSC Cruises’ 2025 World Cruise onboard MSC Magnifica has opened up for sale. With a new itinerary and an extended discovery of Australasia, this 116-night cruise is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Guests can embark onboard MSC Magnifica from four European ports, including Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille, and Barcelona between January 4 and 7, 2025, cutting down on travel time before MSC Magnifica takes them on a stunning cruise to 50 incredible destinations across 21 countries, with a special 19-day segment through Australasia being one of the highlights of the voyage.

MSC Releases Exciting 2025 World Cruise Itinerary

MSC has officially opened up for bookings for the 2025 World Cruise onboard MSC Magnifica. The 116-night cruise around the world will visit 50 breathtaking destinations in 21 countries, featuring 22 destinations that have never been featured on an MSC World Cruise before and seven overnight stays.

The three-month journey will take cruisers to five continents, crossing three of the world’s largest oceans and sailing over 30,000 nautical miles.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock

The cruise will start with famous cities and ports in Italy, France, and Spain before sailing to Casablanca to experience Morocco’s markets and medinas. The voyage will take guests across the Atlantic Ocean to South America, where stops include Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, and Easter Island.

Following the days spent in South America, MSC Magnifica will sail through the South Pacific Ocean to New Zealand and Australia and through Asia to the Indian Ocean. The journey will end again in Europe after a full circumnavigation.

The journey through Australasia is one of the highlights of the cruise, with 19 days spent sailing around the Southern and Western coasts of Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Guests can visit natural paradises such as Eden, famous for its oysters and incredible beaches, and trendy cities like Melbourne and Perth. In New Zealand, guests will have eight days to explore seven iconic cities, including Milford Sound, a breathtaking fjord located on the island’s southwestern coast.

MSC Magnifica to Sail the World Cruise

MSC Magnifica is a 93,330-gross-ton Musica-class cruise ship with the capacity to carry 2,550 passengers at double occupancy and up to 3,605 passengers at full capacity, and has more than enough experience sailing on world cruises.

During their time onboard the Magnifica, which sailed on her maiden voyage in 2010, guests can enjoy the spa for some traditional Balinese massages while the indoor pool with retractable roof adapts to the diverse climate types guests will have been encountering during the journey.

Photo Credit: maudanros / Shutterstock

Guests will also have access to various sports such as tennis, minigolf, bowling, a high-tech gym, and a jogging track to keep the pounds from the five gourmet restaurants and 12 designer-themed bars at bay.

With a range of exciting destinations, cultural experiences, and activities to enjoy, the MSC Magnifica‘s 116-night World Cruise truly offers a bucket list opportunity for cruisers.

The journey will take guests on a circumnavigation of the world, crossing three oceans and visiting 50 breathtaking destinations across 21 countries, setting guests up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For those looking to book a World Cruise onboard one of MSC’s cruise ships a little earlier, MSC Poesia will embark on a world cruise in 2024, offering an itinerary that will take travelers to destinations in South Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the US and Canada, as well as Greenland and Iceland. The highlight of next year’s world cruise is a journey through the Amazon River in Brazil.