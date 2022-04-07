MSC Cruises Offers Nearly 1,400 Shore Tours for Summer 2022

MSC Cruises has unveiled its amazing shore tour lineup for summer 2022 destinations, a total of almost 1,400 unique tour options around the world.

Of special interest is the return of the line’s PROTECTOURS, a series of low-impact, environmentally-conscious tours that give guests intimate insights into wildlife, natural beauty, and sustainability, part of MSC Cruises’ commitment to environmental stewardship.

Most Tour Offerings Ever

MSC Cruises’ shore tour lineup is the most the company has ever offered in a single season, with nearly 1,400 different options for guests eager to explore ports of call.

The diverse tours include exciting family excursions, tours for solo cruisers, scenic vista explorations, bucket-list experiences, historical overviews, culinary experiences, and much more.

Photo Credit: Ronald Rampsch / Shutterstock

“We are dedicated to offering an outstanding range of high-quality shore excursions to guests, so we’re proud to be offering guests the widest range ever this summer,” said Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions for MSC Cruises. “Everyone is looking for something that interests them, and this is why it is so important that there’s an excellent variety to choose from, so there’s something perfect for everyone.”

The cruise line’s tour offerings include more than 200 excursions throughout the Caribbean, with more than 20 tours at the private MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve in The Bahamas. In Europe, travelers can choose from 540+ tours offered across the Mediterranean, and 630+ excursions for ports exploring Northern European itineraries.

PROTECTOURS Return

First introduced in 2020, the line’s exclusive PROTECTOURS are back in 2022. These uniquely curated excursions are designed to promote sustainability and responsible tourism, not only with the tour experiences themselves, but also through the transportation used to enjoy the tour.

Almost 70% of PROTECTOURS include low-impact transportation – such as walking, cycling or kayaking – and many make a direct contribution to the environment by supporting species or habitat protection.

PROTECTOURS options include outstanding experiences such as the Nassau Eco-Nature Walking Tour of Blue Lagoon Island in The Bahamas, where guests will discover local flora, fauna, and marine life with an expert guide, gaining insights into local folklore and history along the way in areas not open to the public.

Photo credit Conrad Schutt

In Helsinki, Finland, guests can enjoy a walking tour of downtown highlights and a creative upcycling workshop in EDEL City, a pioneer in ethical and ecological luxury goods. Guests will make their own jewelry or decorative piece for a truly unique keepsake, while 20% of the tour’s cost goes to providing similar experiences for children in need.

Guests in Naples, Italy, will have the amazing opportunity to explore Astroni caldera, the crater of an extinct volcano and a World Wildlife Fund Nature Reserve, visiting three stunning lakes deep within its reservoir.

In addition to the dedicated PROTECTOURS, MSC Cruises is also expanding its selection of BIKE ADVENTOURS, with 150 options across 21 countries for guests interested in explorations that truly have a low carbon footprint.

The cruise line is also introducing electric and hybrid transportation in more than ten European cities this year to further decrease environmental impacts.

Booking Shore Tours

Cruisers interested in any tours should consider booking early with MSC Cruises, as the cruise line offers up to 20% off tours when booked before cruise departure.

Pre-booking not only guarantees a space on the most popular tours, but also guarantees entry to some of the world’s most popular attractions which may not have walk-up ticket availability.

Photo Credit: Riccardo Arata / Shutterstock.com

Guests can also opt for the Explorer Package, which offers a choice of three top excursions at a great price and is available pre-cruise and onboard.

“Guests can expect quality and value, comfort and convenience, as well as the ultimate peace of mind when they choose to book an excursion with us,” Iaccarino said.

MSC Cruises remains committed to the health and safety of all passengers, as well as the well-being of the communities it visits.

This summer, guests will be able to explore ashore by themselves in all destinations, subject to the regulations of local authorities. When in port, guests must abide by all health and safety protocols, which can change without notice.