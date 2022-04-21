MSC Cruises’ New U.S. Flagship to Be Named in New York

MSC Cruises has announced the naming ceremony for its newest flagship, MSC Seascape, scheduled to debut in November in Europe and arrive in the United States in early December.

The ship’s official naming ceremony will be December 7, 2022, in New York City, marking the first time a new MSC vessel has been named in the Big Apple, and beginning a new era of connection between the cruise line and the iconic city.

Naming Ceremony Planned

MSC Seascape will officially be inaugurated into the fleet on Wednesday, December 7, in a star-studded event to rival any New York City extravaganza.

The celebration will be held at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, with local dignitaries, important partners, celebrities, and international artists in attendance for the occasion.

“We are particularly pleased to celebrate this momentous milestone in New York City, which holds a special place in our Group’s history, having been served by ships from the MSC Group’s cargo division since 1985,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group.

“We are now preparing a major strategic expansion across the East Coast that will see us launch year-round cruises out of New York in 2023. We could not think of a better way of celebrating such a significant milestone than holding MSC Seascape’s – our latest flagship – naming ceremony in this wonderful city that has been an important hub for MSC Group for over three decades.“

MSC Seascape

Academy Award-winning star Sophia Loren will carry out her role as godmother to her 18th MSC Cruises ship at the ceremony, which is sure to include both classic maritime traditions as well as New York glamor.

“Bringing MSC Seascape to New York City for her Naming Ceremony is a fantastic opportunity for us to host a very special gala event onboard for our valued travel advisors and partners, introducing them to our newest ship,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA.

Even more appropriate for the ship’s inauguration in New York are its city-inspired accents, including an inspiring replica of the Statue of Liberty in the casino and an expansive retail and entertainment area, aptly named Times Square, with an LED wall that replicates the NYC skyline.

MSC Cruises to Homeport in New York

Holding the naming ceremony in New York is a great way to not only provide the ship with a glamorous introduction, but also highlights the cruise line’s expanding commitment to operations from the Big Apple.

“Having developed a meaningful operation out of South Florida, we are now preparing a major strategic expansion across the East Coast that will see us launch year-round cruises out of New York in 2023,” said Vago.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Year-round cruises will be available from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal beginning in April 2023. MSC Meraviglia will be homeported in the city, offering 7- and 8-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, visiting popular ports such as Nassau, Miami, and the cruise line’s private destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Additional sailings and ship deployments may yet be announced, bringing even more of MSC Cruises’ distinctive European flair to cruisers in New York.

Inaugural Season in the Caribbean

After her naming ceremony, MSC Seascape will set sail for the Caribbean, homeporting from Miami for her inaugural season. There, the ship will offer 7-night itineraries featuring both Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations.

The Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, while the Western Caribbean cruises will visit Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

Both itineraries will also visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The Seaside EVO-class MSC Seascape is the cruise line’s 20th vessel, and introduces new, innovative features to eager guests.

The ship includes the largest, most luxurious MSC Yacht Club in the fleet, as well as 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, a 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade, and the spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16.

The ship weighs in at 169,400 gross tons, with a guest occupancy of 5,877 travelers and 1,648 international crew members to provide exemplary service.