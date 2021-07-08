MSC Cruises Moves Forward With New State-of-the-Art Miami Terminal

The world’s cruise capital continues to move forward with new cruise terminals, including the new state-fo-the-art MSC Cruise terminal. The cruise line and popular Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri partner to develop the new terminal that will be completed by December 2023.

This follows new terminals already completed at PortMiami for two major cruise lines and the currently under construction terminals for another two cruise lines.

MSC Cruises Miami Terminal

MSC Cruises and Fincantieri have signed the contract for the new cruise terminal in Miami, Florida. The new state-of-the-art facility at PortMiami will have an investment of $450 million and impressively will be able to cater for three latest generation cruise ships at the same time.

There has already been plenty of talk about the new MSC terminal, but now we know all the details and that it will be completed by December 2023. The terminal is designed by the award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said:

“For the past 35 years MSC Group has been an important partner for the U.S. economy through our growing role as one of the world’s leading container shipping businesses as well as terminal operators for cargo and passengers alike. In this, Miami has always been a key hub and the new MSC Terminal at PortMiami consolidates our overall presence in this important maritime center.“

The new cruise facility will be a hub for operations out of the U.S. and cater up to 36,000 passengers per day. Three of MSC’s latest and largest cruise ships can dock at the facility all at once including the upcoming MSC Seashore and even the LNG-powered World-class ships.

There will be modern facilities for cruise passengers and even office areas at the terminal. The multi-level car park will hold at least 2,400 vehicles, and there will be a new road connection for easy access.

The partnership between MSC and Fincantieri includes the construction of two docks measuring 2,461 ft. in total. Miami-Dade will also be building a third berth to expand for a total of three vessels.

Vago contained to say:

“Thanks to the Italian flair that Fincantieri will undoubtedly contribute to this project just like they do to many of our ships, this new state-of-the-art terminal will become a Miami landmark of style as well as comfort for passengers passing through what’s considered the cruise capital of the world. Moreover, it will serve as a platform to support and sustain the expansion of our Cruise Division across the region and in the Caribbean for years to come. It will also allow us to deploy there some of our most modern and environmentally high-performing vessels, representing together with our other investments in the U.S. our commitment to the local market, our trade partners and guests.”

The views of PortMiami are changing, and in recent years we’ve seen the completion of Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise terminal in North America as well as a new futuristic terminal by Norwegian Cruise Line. Virgin Voyages is currently constructing its new terminal, and Carnival Cruise Line is upgrading its Terminal F.