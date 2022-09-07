MSC Cruises’ Largest Ever Ship to be Named in Qatar

As one of the largest cruise ships in the world, MSC’s World Europa will host its official naming event, naming the ship, in Doha, Qatar, on November 13, 2022.

The new World-Class flagship’s naming ceremony will inaugurate the capital city’s brand new Grand Cruise Terminal, welcoming guests for the winter 2022/2023 season.

World Europa’s Naming Ceremony

On November 13, 2022, in Doha, the capital of Qatar, MSC’s first World-Class ship will be officially named during a naming ceremony, an international event that will include travel trade and media from around the world.

This event for World Europa, officially inaugurating the city’s brand new Grand Cruise Terminal, will support MSC’s commitment to Qatar and its continued importance in the Middle East, where MSC Cruises is a leading operator.

The Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago said, “We are incredibly proud that in November we will name our most innovative, futuristic and the world’s largest environmentally-focused cruise passenger ship in Doha.”

“MSC World Europa represents the future of cruising, a totally new platform that will provide our guests with an unforgettable cruise not experienced anywhere before, so it is fitting that this monumental event will take place in one of the seven new Urban Wonders of the World and inaugurate the city’s magnificent new Grand Cruise Terminal,” Added Vago.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The occasion will be held at Doha’s new Grand Cruise Terminal, a 24,000 square meter facility with a capacity of 28,000 passengers per day and with the ability to host two mega-cruise ships at a time.

World Europa’s naming event will further support Qatar’s Vision 2030 pledge to triple the number of international tourists visiting the country by 2030.

“Qatar will continue to play an important role in our strategy to expand our presence in the broader Gulf region as we see greater demand from our guests to visit this culturally rich and yet fully discovered part of the world. I would like to thank Qatar Airways for its collaborative partnership and strong support in making this event happen,” Pierfrancesco Vago added.

Read Also: New Impressive Details Released on MSC World Europe

“And it is only fitting that this event marks the coming into service of the highly anticipated MSC World Europa, the first in our trailblazing ‘World Class’ of ships that introduces a completely new cruising platform that boasts future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies, state-of-the-art environmental technologies as well as ground-breaking and ultramodern design.”

“The ship will become the biggest and most environmentally high-performing passenger ship to sail out of Doha and across the Middle East and welcome guests from around the world for the winter 2022/2023 season,” Vago said.

At this special event, live entertainment and performances will celebrate the ship, as well as a traditional maritime bottle-breaking moment to name a new ship with a firework-lit view of Doha.

Being held at Grand Cruise Terminal, guests will be able to enjoy the terminal’s new amenities, including a large indoor aquarium and an art gallery that specializes in Islamic art.

World Europa’s Inaugural Season

The LNG-powered ship, built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, will sail her maiden voyage on December 20, 2022, offering 7-night cruises to Doha, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, Dammam, and Saudi Arabia.

From March 2023, World Europa, with a guest capacity of 6,774, will then transition to the Mediterranean Sea, offering 7-night cruises sailing the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Read Also: MSC Cruises Reveals Details on Cruise Line’s Largest-Ever Kids Area

At 215,863 gross tons, it will be the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel in MSC’s fleet and the most environmentally advanced to date, striving to meet the Swiss-based line’s goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2050.

As the first of four World-Class ships, World Europa will be joined by her sister ships in 2024, 2025, and 2027, continuing to grow the MSC Cruise’s fleet to a grand total of 29 ships by 2030.