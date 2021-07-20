MSC Cruises Completes Its First Simulated Sailing From the U.S.

MSC Cruises has completed its first test cruise with the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship out of Florida. This is the first test sailing completed by the cruise line and marks a major step forward in resuming operations from the U.S.

MSC Meraviglia Completes Test Cruise

The MSC cruise ship returned home to PortMiami on Tuesday and successfully completed the cruise line’s first test sailing. The ship operated a three-night simulated cruise as part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. During the voyage, MSC Meraviglia visited Nassau and the private cruise line island of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, both in the Bahamas.

Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA, said:

“We are getting closer to bringing our guests back to sea from the U.S., and come August 2, they will finally have the opportunity to again enjoy everything they know and love about our rich experience, with gourmet dining, world-class entertainment and immersive experiences on board.“

“And, with Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve still new to many of our guests, they can also now step onto our natural paradise when cruising The Bahamas, spending the day and evening enjoying activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling and more.”

“We are grateful to our volunteer guests who helped us complete this significant milestone, demonstrating the strength of our protocol to protect our guests, crew and the communities we visit, as well as the memorable cruise vacation we offer.”

On Board MSc Mervitglia Simulated Sailing (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

There were several important protocols in place during the cruise to make sure guests and crew remain protected. Protocols included mask-wearing indoors, social distancing, enhanced sanitization, and more. Much of the cruise experience was as expected, with guests being allowed to enjoy the dining room, specialty restaurants, activities, and entertainment.

MSC Cruises is among the most experienced cruise lines when it comes to resuming operations. The cruise line was one of the few to have limited operations since 2020 and currently has more cruise ships back in service than any other.

Also Read: Almost 4 Months Until New MSC Cruise Ships Arrives in the U.S.

MSC Meraviglia Test Sailing During Call at Ocean Cay (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Restarting U.S. Cruises

Now that MSC Meraviglia has completed her test sailing, the ship will become the first in the fleet to restart from the U.S. on August 2, 2021. The ship will begin with 3- and 4-night cruises to The Bahamas, featuring Ocean Cay. The ship will then add 7-night cruises on September 18 to The Bahamas & Caribbean.

MSC Divina will also resume sailings on September 16 out of Port Canaveral with 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries. Strict protocols will remain in place once cruises have resumed, including testing for all passengers during embarkation.