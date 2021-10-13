MSC Cruises Cancels its 2022 World Cruise Due to Port Limitations

With port unavailability worldwide, MSC Cruises has cancelled its planned 2022 world cruise with the MSC Poesia. However, it does mean that there will be an additional vessel offering an epic world voyage in 2023.

Another Chance for a World Cruise!

With the world cruise cancelled for MSC Poesia in 2022, the cruise line is making it up to guests by offering an additional ship for 2023. MSC Poesia is already set to offer a 2023 world cruise, and MSC Magnifica will join her in the same year.

The reason for the cancellations in 2022 is limited port availability due to restrictions in place from the pandemic. Cruise Hive first reported when the 2022 world cruise was announced in 2019.

Gianni Onorato commented, “Unfortunately we had no choice but to cancel the 2022 MSC World Cruise but we know that a world cruise really is the voyage of a lifetime for many people and so it was important to us to offer the best possible solution for our loyal guests. MSC Poesia’s World Cruise in 2023 was already sold out and so we worked to amend MSC Magnifica’s schedule, a popular world cruise ship, so that we are able to offer the same itinerary as 2022, only one year later with the ship departing on the same date and calling at all of the same planned ports.”

MSC Magnifica Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Both vessels will depart the Port of Civitavecchia on January 4 and from the Port of Genoa on January 5, 2023. Guests can also embark at Marseille in France and Barcelona in Spain. The ships will sail a world cruise simultaneously but taking different routes. Once the MSC Poesia and Magnifica sail through the Meditteranean together, they will part ways in the Atlantic.

MSC Magnifica will sail the identical voyage that the cancelled MSC Poesia was set to do in 2022. The ship will visit 43 destinations in 24 countries, and the journey will last for 117 days. There will also be nine extended overnights. The cruise is now open for bookings, and the MSC Magnifica world cruise will include a beverage package, 15 included shore excursions, and a 30% discount on laundry.

Those guests impacted by the cancelled voyage in 2022 are being contacted by the cruise line and given priority in protecting their booking for MSC Magnifica. Guests who are moving their booking to the 2023 voyage will also be able to book a complimentary cruise between January 1 and May 3, 2022, so that they can still enjoy a vacation for that year.

MSC Magnifica will circumnavigate South America, cross the South Pacific Ocean, then the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and then through the spectacular Suez Canal back into the Mediterranean Sea.

MSC Poesia on the other hand, will transit the Panama Canal and travel up the West Coast of Central America and North America whilst moving on to the Pacific Ocean and then an extended period in Asia. Crossing the Indian Ocean, the ship will then return to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.