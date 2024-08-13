MSC Cruises Cancels Greenland Sailing Due to Operational Reasons

MSC Cruises has reached out to guests booked aboard the June 29, 2025 sailing of MSC Poesia to notify them that their sailing has been cancelled. The itinerary was to have been a 21-night sailing to Greenland and other destinations in northern Europe, but it is no longer available.

It should also be noted that the cancellation also applies to the ship’s June 28, 2025 departure date. MSC Cruises offers multi-port embarkations when sailing in Europe, and any guest on this Greenland sailing will have the same cancellation regardless of their embarkation port.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons affecting the deployment of MSC Poesia, your upcoming cruise has been cancelled,” the notification email read. “We understand that this may cause inconvenience and we sincerely apologize for the disappointment this may cause.”

No further details about the “operational reasons” have been disclosed, and it appears the ship will still be offering Northern European sailings during that cruise window at the end of June 2025.

Shorter cruises aboard MSC Poesia are available for that time on MSC Cruises’ website, with destinations that include Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden.

It is possible that only Greenland will be impossible for the ship, potentially due to timing conflicts, local port operations, or other factors that make the longer sailing impractical.

Cruise lines also occasionally make these types of changes if a particular sailing is not proving as popular as anticipated, whereas other sailings may be substituted with better booking results.

Greenland does tend to be a bucket-list destination for many travelers, but it can be notoriously challenging for ships to sail safely in the northern waters.

Because Greenland’s ports of call require water shuttles, weather conditions can quickly make it impossible for guests to visit each destination, which can lead to great disappointment for a highly anticipated cruise.

There is no indication that MSC Poesia has any technical difficulties that would make the longer sailing unsafe or unavailable, and the ship is not being removed from service for any maintenance or repairs.

The 92,627-gross-ton, Musica class vessel can welcome 2,550 guests at double occupancy, or up to 3,605 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are just over 1,000 international crew members who make sure everyone has a memorable cruise vacation, no matter where the ship sails.

Alternative Options

Because this particular cruise is being cancelled more than 10 months before departure, travelers have ample time to adjust their vacation plans or opt for another cruise itinerary. MSC Cruises is offering two options for passengers whose sailing has now been cancelled.

MSC Poesia World Cruise (Photo Credit: Wojciech Wrzesien)

First, guests may rebook on any other MSC Cruises sailing currently available with no administrative or other change fee. Any payments already made for the now-cancelled sailing will be transferred to the new cruise, but onboard services – drink packages, spa appointments, etc. – are not able to be transferred to the new reservation.

Furthermore, any new cruise will be subject to current pricing, sales promotions, and cabin availability. The new sailing may also be on any ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, for any itinerary or destination, and is not limited to future sailings of MSC Poesia.

If guests are not able to find a suitable replacement sailing, they may instead cancel their entire booking with no fees and will receive a full refund.

All travelers should reach out to their travel agents no later than Monday, September 2, 2024 with their decision. The sooner guests seek to rebook on an alternative sailing, they will also have a greater variety of options to choose from at better prices, ensuring a memorable – albeit different – cruise vacation to enjoy.