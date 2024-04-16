MSC Cruises Cancels Another Voyage Citing Operational Reasons

MSC Cruises has officially cancelled a 2025 sailing on MSC Seascape, originally scheduled for August 24. Guests received notification of the cancellation and the options available to them, including rebooking on alternative sailings.

Cancellation Notification for MSC Seascape

Passengers slated to sail on MSC Seascape on August 24, 2025, were informed by MSC Cruises that the cruise will no longer set sail. The cruise line pinpointed operational reasons as the culprit behind the cancellation, impacting several voyages across its fleet.

“We regret to inform you that we have had to cancel our mutual guests upcoming cruise due to operational reasons affecting the deployment of some of our cruise ships,” MSC Cruises stated in a letter.

The company’s correspondence with guests directly addressed the inconvenience the decision may cause.

“We sincerely apologise for the disappointment this may cause. As our valued customer, we do not want this to get in the way of your holidays with MSC Cruises; that is why we are pleased to offer the guests the following options,” read the official notice.

Passengers of the 5,632-passenger MSC Seascape’s August 24, 2025, sailing, a 7-night roundtrip voyage from Miami with calls in Ocean Cay and Nassau, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, were given three options following the cancellation, including rebooking a similar August cruise aboard the 6,762-passenger MSC World America.

MSC World America Cruise Ship

Guests will find similar 7-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean itineraries on the 215,863-gross-ton MSC World America from Miami on August 2, August 16, and August 23. They will also find Western Caribbean options to Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island, on August 9 and August 23.

MSC Cruises is also offering the opportunity to rebook any other cruise in the MSC fleet without any administration fees. “These requests will be subject to current promotions, live pricing, and cabin availability,” said the cruise line, also noting that any existing on-board services will not be transferable to the new reservation.

A third option is a full cancellation with no cancellation fees. Passengers who elect this option will receive a full refund credited back to the original form of payment.

However, any expenses incurred outside of MSC Cruises, such as flights, hotels, transport, or activities, will be at the cost of the passenger. MSC Cruises advises travelers to reach out to providers regarding these cancellations.

Continued Disruptions for MSC Cruises

The abrupt cancellation follows the cancellation of 95,128-gross-ton MSC Magnifica’s May 30, 2025, sailing, announced on April 15. Also citing operational reasons for the cancellation, passengers were given the option to be automatically reassigned to MSC Seascape for a similar 3-day Bahamas cruise, departing on May 29.

MSC Magnifica Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

However, the 170,400-gross-ton MSC Seascape is slated to be on a 7-night Caribbean and Bahamas journey from May 25 to June 1, 2025, raising questions about an additional adjustment and cancellation.

Other options provided for MSC Magnifica’s cancellation also included booking another cruise aboard MSC Seascape in the month of May with the same number of nights and stateroom category with no change fees, booking another cruise on any MSC Cruise ship with the payment of the original cruise transferred to the new cruise, or receiving a full refund.

As MSC Cruises has announced “operational reasons that have affected the deployment of some of our cruise ships,” additional cancellations may arise.