MSC Cruises Breaks Ground on North America’s Largest Cruise Terminal

MSC Cruises broke ground on a new Miami cruise terminal on March 10, 2022. When it opens in late 2023, the $350 million project will be the largest passenger cruise terminal in North America.

Largest Cruise Terminal in North America

Preparations for the Cruise Capital of the World’s new terminal have been underway since July 2021, when the Cruise Division of MSC Group and Fincantieri announced a partnership to build the state-of-the-art facility.

“We are very pleased to be able to work with MSC, PortMiami, and Miami-Dade County on such an ambitious project as the new terminal,” said Claudio Gemme, CEO of Fincantieri Infrastructure.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The new terminal will accommodate MSC Cruises’ largest and most environmentally advanced vessels, including the line’s newest flagship, MSC Seashore, and future LNG-powered ships. Most ships deployed to Miami will be ready to plug in to the local power grid at berth, in line with PortMiami’s plans to enable shore power connectivity, an advancement that reduces local emissions and environmental hazards.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Furthermore, the new terminal will allow an expansion of MSC Cruises’ operations in the Caribbean, bringing the line’s luxury cruise experience to more eager passengers. The four-story building will have four embarkation decks able to accommodate up to 36,000 passenger movements a day, with enough berthing space to serve three latest generation ships simultaneously.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

“Our new terminal at PortMiami represents MSC Cruises’ commitment to growing in North America and will help drive our expansion in South Florida and beyond,” said Rubén Rodriguez, President of MSC Cruises USA.

Aside from the terminal building itself, the new complex will include a multi-level parking garage for 2,400 vehicles, as well as new road construction to ensure traffic flows smoothly to the terminal and through the port area.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

First Look Renderings

Renderings of the new terminal provide an intimate look at the facility’s sleek exterior, with flowing lines that mimic gentle waves and stunning panoramic windows that will give eager guests superior views of their vessels before they board. The striking design has been created by award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica, which is headquartered in Miami.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

“When the works are completed, here in the world cruise capital, passengers from all over the globe will be able to admire the superior quality of our work even before boarding the ship,” said Gemme.

The interior of the terminal is open and airy, with luxury finishes and comfortable seating to welcome passengers with MSC Cruises’ exclusive luxury service even before they step on their ships.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The neutral tones of blond woods and brushed metal emphasize the terminal’s modern elegance, while providing a calming and relaxing atmosphere for guests to enjoy.

MSC Cruises in Miami

The new terminal is part of MSC Cruises’ larger ambition to deploy some of its most modern and environmentally advanced ships in Miami, all of whose itineraries will call its stunning Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve private island.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

For summer 2022, MSC Seashore is homeported in Miami, offering both Eastern and Western Caribbean 7-day sailings. Later in the year and into the winter 2023 season, MSC Seascape and MSC Divina will both call PortMiami home.

The new terminal is slated for completion by the end of 2023, but it is not yet known which ships will be the first to set sail from the new facility.