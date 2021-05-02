MSC Cruises Begins Crew Vaccinations Across the Fleet

MSC Cruises has started vaccinating its crew members across the fleet in preparation of the cruise line returning to service with 10 ships this summer including those

MSC Crew Member Vaccination

The cruise line has started to vaccinated crew members across the fleet, starting with those working on the MSC Bellissima cruise ship on Friday. For the initial phase, all ten ships that will resume operations this summer will be the first to have crew members vaccinated.

This covers vessels deployed n the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, those scheduled to restart in the Caribbean out of U.S. ports, and others that are gearing up for their restart.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said:

“As our ships prepare to welcome more and more guests over the coming weeks and months, we are pleased to announce the start of a comprehensive plan of vaccinations for all of our crew. Our aim is of adding a further level of protection for both themselves and the guests they will welcome for their holidays as we lead the way in the industry’s restart this summer.”

The new vaccination program is an important component of MSC’s industry-leading health and safety protocols. The cruise line’s aim to have all crew members vaccinated, including operational ships and ships preparing to restart sailings. The program has been developed with several national government authorities, destinations, and private sector entities.

Onorato continune to say:

“Our health and safety protocol last year spearheaded a safe resumption of cruising in the global industry and our huge vaccination program for all of our crew further demonstrates our commitment to their wellbeing, of our guests and of the communities that our fleet of ships will visit in the months ahead. “We focused and invested heavily in a health and safety protocol last year and worked relentlessly to engage and gain approval from a range of authorities to return to cruising safely and responsibly. Similarly, we have taken this approach to vaccinations for our crew – plan, prepare and perform.”

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

This isn’t just good to keep guests protected but great for the crew members who cannot get vaccinated in their home countries. This would have stopped them from returning to the ship, but now with MSC Cruises’ new vaccination program, the crew can get back to work ready for the big return this summer.

The crew onboard the new MSC Virtuosa will be vaccinated before the vessel debuts out of Southampton, UK, on May 20, 2021. It will also be the maiden voyage of the new ship and the return of the UK cruise market.

MSC Cruises became the industry’s first line to resume international sailings in August 2020 when the Company’s flagship MSC Grandiosa set sail from Genoa for a 7-night voyage in the Mediterranean. The Company has since welcomed on board some 65,000 guests for a safe and relaxing cruise vacation at sea.

The Company’s 10 ships set to serve the Mediterranean and Northern Europe this Summer have confirmed itineraries and ports of call in Italy, Malta, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, Germany, and the UK with plans to add France, Spain, and more, as more countries open their borders and relax their international and other travel restrictions.