MSC Cruises Announces Biggest Season Ever From U.S. Ports

MSC Cruises is committed to offering more diverse itineraries to a wide range of travelers, and in doing so, has pledged the line’s biggest season ever sailing from U.S. homeports, with five amazing vessels to set sail from various U.S. cities in the 2023-2024 winter season.

MSC Cruises Expanding in the U.S.

Italian-owned MSC Cruises will bring its European flair and distinctive cruise presence to the U.S. and Caribbean market in new ways during the 2023-2024 winter season, with five ships sailing from three of the largest, busiest homeports in the United States.

This will diversify the cruise line’s range of itineraries in the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Northeast and Canada, offering even more options for eager travelers.

“Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

5 Ships From 3 U.S. Homeports

Three U.S. homeports will welcome MSC Cruises’ vessels: PortMiami and Port Canaveral in Florida, the two busiest passenger cruise ports in the world, as well as New York, a popular travel destination and departure point for northern and Bermuda itineraries.

First to arrive will be the newest ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, MSC Seascape, which will debut in Miami from December 11, 2022. At 170,412 gross tons, the Seaside-class, EVO subclass ship is one of the largest MSC ships.

MSC Seascape will offer 7-night Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean voyages from Miami, visiting some of the most popular ports of call in the region.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

The Fantasia-class MSC Divina will offer 3-11 night sailings from Miami during the 2023-2024 winter season. Offering a broad range of itineraries featuring ports of call that range from The Bahamas to Central America and South America, as well as throughout the Caribbean, the ship is the perfect option for adventurous explorers.

MSC Magnifica, a smaller, Musica-class vessel, will offer shorter 3-4 night itineraries, also from Miami, visiting The Bahamas and Key West. Special 7-night holiday Caribbean sailings are also available.

MSC Seashore, sister ship to MSC Seascape, will be homeported from Port Canaveral from mid-November 2023, offering cruises from 2-7 nights, giving travelers great variety from central Florida to visit The Bahamas, Mexico, and other ports in the Western Caribbean.

Finally, MSC Meraviglia, the first ship in the line’s popular Meraviglia class, will be based from New York from April 2023, offering 5-11 night sailings to Bermuda or The Bahamas, Florida, and Mexico.

Together the five ships can offer getaways for 19,600 guests per sailing based on double occupancy, or nearly 25,000 guests if all five vessels were fully booked.

Visiting Ocean Cay

Of particular interest on the itineraries for all five ships is that the majority of the itineraries include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

MSC Seashore’s first call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – Photo credit Conrad Schutt

“It’s especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability,” said Rodríguez.

“Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises.”

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is a unique private island, featuring natural settings and encouraging guests to develop a personal connection with the ocean and wildlife. The 95-acre island first opened in December 2019, and has quickly become one of the most popular of MSC Cruises’ destinations.

Like any private island, guests at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve can lounge on the beaches, engage in watersports, book exciting tours, enjoy beach games, and much more.

With five ships soon to be offering different itineraries that include this port of call, more and more guests will be be able to enjoy the experience and discover the unique vibes, service, and atmosphere of MSC Cruises and the line’s commitment to ocean conservation.