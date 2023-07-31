MSC Cruises and Formula 1 Have Something to Celebrate

MSC Cruises and Formula 1 have crossed the finish line for a historic landmark in Belgium with MSC Cruises’ maiden Grand Prix title sponsorship. To celebrate, the cruise line is also offering its guests many new F1 race weekend perks.

In May 2023, MSC Cruises announced their continued role as Formula 1’s Official Cruise Partner until 2026 and secured title sponsorship for the Belgian Grand Prix. This partnership was officially launched and celebrated during the Belgian Grand Prix in July 2023.

“Being the title sponsor in Belgium is the next milestone in our partnership with Formula 1,” said Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO.

From July 28-30, 2023, the MSC Cruises Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 — an important race steeped in a long history — took place at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, located in Stavelot, in eastern Belgium.

An MSC Cruises trophy was handed out during the electrifying event at the final podium ceremony.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

“[It was] an incredible moment celebrating the success of the drivers and recognizing the teamwork that goes into delivering winning results,” Onorato said.

As the title sponsor for this July race, MSC Cruises benefited from heightened track branding awareness, with the company’s logo displayed not just at the start-finish line, but also at several pivotal locations along the challenging, fast-paced circuit.

In March 2022, the Swiss-headquartered MSC Cruises revealed that it would assume the role of Formula 1’s worldwide partner in a long-term agreement. This cooperation announcement was proudly made at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Future Partnerships on the Horizon for MSC Cruises and Formula 1

In 2023 and 2024, and likely beyond, MSC Cruises will station their ships at or close to select Grand Prix weekends, providing exclusive racetrack access for ship passengers.

The first of these F1 weekends will be held in Abu Dhabi in the UAE in November 2023. This race also happens to be the last of the official 2023 race season.

Two MSC Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: Damitha Rukshan / Shutterstock)

During the 58 lap-plus 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 181,541-ton Meraviglia Plus-class MSC Virtuosa (built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France in 2021) will function as a deluxe accommodation for race enthusiasts. The vessel will be docked at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, which is only a brief drive away from the circuit.

Guests will be able to indulge in the ultimate F1 race weekend package while staying in Abu Dhabi. An array of luxurious onboard lodging choices will be on offer, all complete with half-board, track transfers, and free Wi-Fi.

Motorsport enthusiasts will benefit from an exceptional blend of convenient transportation options, including VIP packages for an unforgettable race weekend, top-notch accommodation, and other nifty perks that seamlessly blend lodging, tickets, and cool inside-the-event privileges.

F1 Racing (Photo Credit: cristiano barni / Shutterstock)

Furthermore, people who sign up for these race-and-cruise combos will have the chance to get their hands on a comprehensive package that features a guided track tour on top of a flatbed truck, a pit lane walk, plus special appearances by Formula 1 personnel — along with a few more exciting perks.

As soon as the 2024 race season gets underway, MSC Cruises plans to continue these enticing VIP F1 weekend offers, with plans to expand the racing packages to other destinations, with a few alternative cruise ship options for guests to choose from.