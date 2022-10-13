MSC Cruises Aims to Enrich Food and Beverage With New Ship

MSC Cruises has announced new culinary partnerships to debut on the line’s upcoming new flagship, MSC World Europa, elevating menus and offering extraordinary new tastes for guests to experience. The two new partnerships not only bring menus to the ship, but also new brews exclusive to the new ship.

New Food and Beverage Partnerships

Two new partnerships have been created to enrich the dining experience aboard MSC World Europa, featuring international experts to create exclusive tastes and further enhance the deliciousness of the ship’s food and beverage options.

The first is with Michelin-starred chef and author Niklas Ekstedt, who has collaborated with MSC Cruises to design the menu for the specialty restaurant Chef’s Garden Kitchen. The new restaurant promises fresh, seasonal flavors, including such innovative offerings as scallop ceviche, pickled kohlrabi, seared Langoustine tails, and ocean-inspired desserts.

MSC World Europa, Chef’s Garden Kitchen

“Working with MSC Cruises to develop a new dining concept on MSC World Europa has been an exciting experience and we have created something really special and unique,” said Ekstedt.

This new restaurant will feature the first-at-sea hydroponic garden and an immersive experience with the ship’s master chef preparing Ekstedt’s extraordinary creations in an open kitchen against a backdrop of panoramic sea views.

This pairs well with the farm-to-ocean ethos of the restaurant, providing the freshest and most amazing tastes with every bite.

“The menu is rooted in my core philosophy that everything needs to start with the very best natural ingredients and as such the dishes are simple but full of flavor and will feature the hydroponic micro-greens that are grown in on board in the restaurant to enhance the flavors, texture, and colors,” said Ekstedt.

The second partnership offers guests a uniquely oceanic way to toast their cruise experiences, with award-winning brewmaster Teo Musso creating a range of MSC signature craft beers that will be brewed at sea in the ship’s full-scale micro-brewery within the Masters of the Sea pub.

MSC World Europa, Masters of The Sea

In a unique twist, the beers – a pils, a bitter, and a wheat beer – will be brewed onboard with desalinated sea water.

“I have always loved to experiment and be creative with my beers. This partnership with MSC Cruises was a gift, a chance to create not only three new beers but to do so in the most romantic of ways: at sea,” said Musso. “[This is] a chance for MSC Cruises’ guests to discover new tastes, just as they discover new destinations.”

More New Tastes for the New Ship

MSC World Europa will debut in December with seven new dining experiences onboard, from casual eateries to more elaborate gourmet options and from luxe coffee offerings to various elegant ways to imbibe.

To quench their thirsts, MSC World Europa guests have a variety of choices from different bars and lounges.

The Raj Polo Tea House steps back to turn-of-the-century India, bringing elegant Indian and English tea traditions together in a relaxing tropical setting, while The Gin Project is a must-stop for gin aficionados with over 70 craft gins and the Mixology Bar offers edgy cocktails for all tastes.

MSC World Europa, The Gin Project (All Renders: Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

For tasty treats, guests can check out 13 dining venues onboard, including the all new Luna Park Pizza & Burger, a casual buffet but with an added interactive element for family fun.

In addition to classic American fare from “coney dogs” and salted pretzels to funnel cake, guests can also enjoy games intended to bring families together for delicious memory-making moments.

Another casual, unique eatery is La Pescaderia, offering a fresh selection of market-style seafood complete with a fresh fish display, where guests may choose their whole fish or from a selection of takeaway options. Open-air seating gives this venue an even fresher, closer-to-the-ocean vibe.

MSC World Europa is a new generation for the cruise line as the first in their new World-class of vessels, with three additional sister ships already on order.

The 205,700-gross-ton vessel, which can welcome as many as 6,774 guests, will debut in December 2022 and spend her first season in the Arabian Gulf, before moving to the Mediterranean in spring 2023.