MSC Cruises Achieves New Environmental Protection Certification

MSC Cruises’ entire fleet just received a new marine environmental protection certification, ISO 21070:2017. The certification specifies sustainable procedures for the shipboard management of waste, from the delivery of waste to the treatment and storage of waste, and it’s set to be received by all future ships built for MSC Cruises.

MSC’s New Marine Environmental Protection Certificate

Announced today, MSC Cruises’ entire fleet achieved ISO 21070:2017 certification, and all future ships built for the line will receive this certification as they enter service.

It is designed to provide information on waste management practices for port authorities to consider when calculating fee reduction for use of port reception facilities, in accordance with European Union Directive 2019/883.

MSC Cruises’ new marine environmental protection certification, ISO 21070:2017, sets procedures for shipboard management of waste, such as handling, collection, separation, marking, treatment, and storage. The certification also describes the ship-to-shore interface and the delivery of waste from the ship to port reception facilities.

ISO 21070:2017 Certification

“We are delighted that our entire fleet is now certified with ISO 21070:2017. As we work to solve the great sustainability challenges that our industry faces, we continue to deploy every tool available to accelerate this, including industry standards and certification. We are and will always remain committed to environmental protection,” Minas Myrtidis, VP of Environmental Operations & Compliance, stated.

As of January 21, 2022, ISO 21070:2017 is a complimentary certificate as part of the European Union Implementing Regulation 2022/91. EU Implementing Regulation 2022/91 ensures that ships produce reduced quantities of waste and manage waste in a sustainable and environmentally sound manner.

Read Also: MSC Cruises Drops Pre-Cruise Testing from U.S. Ports

ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies, ISO member bodies, and it stands to provide the most efficient management of waste and reduce the time and resource burden in segregating and handling waste on the ship and in the ports.

Prime efforts of ISO 21070:2017 include prevention/elimination/minimization of waste prior to sailing, minimization of waste at the source on the ship, waste segregation on the ship, waste minimization once segregated, waste storage on board, and health and safety concerns surrounding the handling, storage, and offloading of waste.

More Environmentally Friendly Cruise Ships Entering MSC Cruises’ Fleet

MSC Cruises has a comprehensive Sustainability Action Plan, establishing six key areas with corresponding activities, goals, and targets. The six key work streams across MSC are transitioning to net-zero emissions, scrutinizing resource use and waste, supporting our people, investing in sustainable tourism, building greener terminals, and procuring sustainably.

With the goal of transitioning to net-zero emissions, seven of its 19 ships, including its new ships, are fitted with shore power capability, enabling onboard engines to be switched off, cutting emissions.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa is MSC Cruises’ most sustainable and futuristic cruise ship, powered by cleaner fuel, with green technology integrated throughout the ship. Coming into service in December 2022, the 205,700-gross ton ship will commence her season with a special four-night sailing from Doha to Dubai.

With a guest capacity of 6,762, the ship is the first LNG-propelled new cruise ship for the line with the latest water recycling technology to purify wastewater and features propellers that reduce underwater noise in respect of marine wildlife.

MSC Euribria is set to debut in June 2023, offering seven-night itineraries to the Norwegian fjords from Kiel, Germany, followed by four and five-night sailings from Genoa, Italy. The 183,500 gross-ton ship features a guest capacity of 6,327.

Read Also: MSC Cruises Ships by Size, Age and Class

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered ship uses state-of-the-art sustainable technologies to protect and preserve our marine ecosystem. The hull of the ship is coated with special paint to reduce the growth of organisms, reduce drag, and maintain efficiency through the water.

New sister ships, MSC Seascape and MSC Seashore, are equipped with the latest-generation environmental technology with improvements to energy efficiency, upgraded systems to reduce air emissions, and an advanced wastewater treatment system with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.

The 181,541 gross ton MSC Virtuosa is one of the two largest in MSC Cruises’ fleet, along with her sister ship MSC Grandiosa, and is one of the most environmentally-sound ships at sea, featuring an advanced wastewater treatment system and a wide range of energy-saving equipment to maximize efficiencies such as smart heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.