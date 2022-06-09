MSC Cruise Ship Will Redeploy Due to Overwhelming Demand

MSC Cruises is adding an additional vessel to the Medittereana to meet the ever-growing demand in the continent. The MSC Bellissima, which is currently based in the Middle East will reposition to Europe and begin summer sailings this July.

MSC Bellissima Will Deploy to the Mediterranean

The large Meraviglia-class vessel is being redeployed to sail the Mediterranean this summer due to high demand. MSC Bellissima will no longer be based out of Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as she will begin sailings in the Meditteranean from July 9, 2022.

The MSC cruise ship will offer seven-night sailings from the Spanish ports of Valencia and Spain, along with the Italian ports of Genoa, Livorno and Naples. Guests will be able to spend more time enjoying Valencia, including visits to the capital city of Madrid.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, commented: “As holidaymakers are planning now their summer holidays, we are extremely pleased to see that our continued and present investments in the experience on board – including improved dining, additional entertainment options as well as extra staff to look after every need of our guests even during the busy summer season – is paying off with high ratings from recurring and new guests.“

“This led us to position one additional ship in the Mediterranean – a popular destination – to give our guests even more choice of ships and itineraries.”

MSC Bellissima will also be having extending stays in Barcelona in Spain and Genoa in Italy. The cruise line will open up these new departures in the coming days and they will be available for the summer and fall.

Record-Breaking 15 MSC Cruise Ships in the Mediterranean

MSC Bellissima will be part of a 15-vessel deployment in the Mediterranean, which is the cruise line’s largest ever. It also comes as the entire MSC fleet has been back sailing since June 5, 2022, when MSC Musica became the final ship in the fleet to resume guest operations.

Onorato added: “MSC Cruises offers the most embarkation ports across the Mediterranean so that one or more is easily within reach by train, car as well as by flight from key capitals and other cities from across the globe.“

Photo Credit: nikolpetr / Shutterstock

“This convenience has also proven extremely well received by our guests who choose an MSC Cruises experience with confidence for the value and peace of mind that the on board and ashore experience can offer them and their families.”

During the summer, the cruise line will have six vessels sailings the Western Mediterranean from two different homeports and five vessels sailing the Eastern Mediterranean out of four different homeports.

The major MSC deployment in the Mediterranean will continue through Autumn with MSC Magnifica sailing the Canary Islands, MSC Poesia sailing the Western Meditteranean, and MSC Grandiosa out of Barcelona.

As one of the most advanced and newest class ships in the fleet, MSC Bellissima will be a welcome choice for cruisers. She features 12 dining venues, more than 20 bars, a dedicated family deck area, The Carousel Lounge, MSC Yacht Club, LED Sky Screen and innovative cabins. The ship is 171,598 gross tons and has a passenger capacity of 5,655 and 1,595 crew members.