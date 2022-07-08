MSC Cruise Ship Suffers Engine Issue, Sailings Canceled For Repairs

MSC Cruises has started to communicate to guests that the MSC Seaside cruise ship based in the Meditteranean is suffering from an engine issue impacting the ship’s cruising speed. As a result, the vessel is being taken out of service to be repaired.

MSC Seaside Engine Issue

The MSC cruise ship is suffering from an engine issue resulting in the vessel being unable to reach its maximum cruising speed. The cruise line is informing guests that MSC Seaside will have to undergo a dry dock to resolve the problem.

The cruise line confirmed in a letter to guests that an electrical issue impacted the engines of the MSC Seaside prior to arriving in Genoa, Italy, on July 2, 2022.

MSC said, “Our technical team, assisted by additional external experts, worked flat out to fix the problem immediately after the problem was discovered. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, this was not possible, so we had no choice but to send our ship to dry dock for the necessary repair work.“

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Seaside is still sailing its current voyage, which includes multiple debarkation ports with adjusted arrival and departure times due to the cruising speed.

By still sailing, guests can still debark at their required port despite a slight change to the itinerary. The July 4 sailing includes stops in Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, Genoa and Civitavecchia.

Once the July 4 cruise ends as scheduled on July 11, 2022, MSC Seaside will be taken out of service for an immediate dry dock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo for repair.

The 153,516 gross ton ship will remain moored at the Italian shipyard until July 18, 2022. From July 19, MSC Seaside will return to service as usual with the engine issue repaired.

Impacted Guests

With the current sailing adjusted and the cancellation of the following cruises, guests are being offered some options while the ship is being repaired.

Photo Credit: byvalet / Shutterstock

For the current cruise, MSC Cruises said, “We understand and regret the impact this unexpected situation has had on the experience of guests on board. They will all be offered a partial refund for their cruise in varying amounts depending on the port of embarkation and cabin type.“

Those guests booked on one of the following canceled sailings will have the option of rebooking on one of eleven other MSC cruise ships currently sailing in the Mediterranean for free.

Another alternative MSC Seaside cruise can also be an option. Guests that choose to rebook will receive a refundable onboard credit of up to 400 Euros per person.

This news comes as Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas is also suffering from an engine issue. The Quantum-class vessel has adjusted sailings and can’t sail at its maximum cruising speed. The cruise line is waiting on parts longer than anticipated due to supply chain issues.