MSC Cruise Ship Approved by CDC to Restart Operations From Florida

The second MSC cruise ship has been approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to restart operations. After completing its test cruise, MSC Divina now has the green light to be the first in the fleet to sail from Port Canaveral in Florida.

CDC Approves MSC Divina Restart

After completing its simulated sailing to stress tests protocols, MSC Divina has been approved to restart cruise operations from the U.S. The test voyage was completed last week, which means the cruise line can focus on the ship’s revenue restart.

MSC Divina will become the second ship in the fleet to resume from the U.S. this month and the 11th in the fleet. Cruises will begin from Port Canaveral, Flordia, on September 16, the first time the cruise line will operate from the port.

“After officially resuming cruises from the U.S. with MSC Meraviglia in early August, we are thrilled to cross another significant milestone toward bringing our entire fleet back to sea around the world for safe, relaxing and enjoyable cruises,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “In the U.S. in particular, MSC Divina’s restart will bring us into an entirely new, easily accessible embarkation destination, providing our guests with more choice when cruising with us to popular destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean, including our stunning new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.”

Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell / Shutterstock.com

The vessel will offer three-, four- and seven-night itineraries that will include Port Canaveral as an embarkation port and the cruise capital of the world, PortMiami. The cruises will sail the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including the cruise line’s private island of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Meraviglia has already resumed sailings out of Florida, with the first return cruise setting sail in August 2021. The ship is now offering three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas but will begin sailing week-long cruises from September 18, 2021.

The cruise line is sailings under its Health and Safety protocols and following guidelines from authorities in Florida and beyond. From September 3, all guests 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated, which will remain in effect until November 1, 2021. The protocols remain fluid as cruise lines adapt to the spreading variants along with requirements from the CDC and ports.

In November, MSC Seashore, currently the newest ship in the fleet, will also begin cruises out of Miami, Florida, following an inaugural season in the Mediterranean. The ship will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.