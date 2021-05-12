More Space Than Ever on Norwegian Prima, Debuting in 2022

After the teaser Norwegian Cruise Line was released a few days ago, the cruise line has released the full details on the first of six new vessels. The reveal includes the release of several worldwide itineraries, an in-depth look at the outside decks, suites, and cabins, and the luxury food, beverage, and entertainment options Norwegian will offer onboard.

Norwegian Prima is the company’s first of six vessels that will accommodate 3215 guests at double occupancy, which means guests have wide-open spaces, and, by the looks of it, a beautifully designed vessel for the Leonardo Class of ships, the brand’s first new class of ships in nearly ten years.

Building Prima

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has long been building up a name for themselves when building and designing beautiful cruise ships. Norwegian Prima is expected to be sailing in the summer of 2022 and will feature striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita.

The hull art that Norwegian Cruise Line ships are famous for extends to the ship’s forward superstructure for the first time. Each of the six ships is expected to cost somewhere around the $850 Million mark.

The inside and outside areas of the vessel have been designed by a wide variety of design and architectural companies; these include Rockwell Group, SMC Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, and YSA DESIGN. Various restaurants, staterooms, and public areas were conceptualized and composed by Miami-based Studio Dado.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri:

“We are very honored to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line for the development of its next class of ships. Norwegian Prima marks the beginning of our collaboration, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels that are designed to take guest experiences to a new level focusing on elevated, spacious and thoughtful design.”

Norwegian Prima will be 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons, and 3,215 guests at double occupancy. However, more than her size and length, what strikes Prima as different than other new ships is the amount of outside deck space she offers.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Putting The Guest Factor First

With the Prima class of ships, Norwegian will try to put the guest experience first and foremost, and that is especially clear when one looks at the amount of space available onboard.

Norwegian Prima will offer the highest space ratio of any of the ships in the contemporary and premium cruise offerings. Prima will offer the most suite varieties, the largest three-bedroom suites, and the brand’s largest inside, oceanview, and balcony cabins.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Prima will have the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship, including more total pool deck space than any other ship in NCL’s fleet, as well as multiple infinity pools outdoor walkways allowing guests to take in the sea.

Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line, said:

“Bringing together our ‘Guest First’ philosophy and our spirit of innovation, Norwegian Prima personifies everything our guests love about NCL and raises the bar. This brand-new class of ships is truly designed to put our guests first. We innovated with purpose and created Norwegian Prima to push the boundaries of conventional cruising, offering our guests more wide-open spaces, thoughtful art and design and world-class service which places our guests at the heart of it all.”

The vessel will also offer “The Haven,” an exclusive and centralized suite complex spanning eight decks of suites and public areas. The ultra-premium keycard-only access ship-within-a-ship concept provides guests with private amenities, dedicated services, and the most luxurious accommodations on board.

Ocean Boulevard

One of the more spectacular areas of the new vessel is “Ocean Boulevard.” At 44,000 square feet long, it wraps around the entirety of deck 8, allowing guests to walk around the entire ship and experience fantastic ocean views while having the choice to partake in numerous exceptional outdoor activities.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Global Cuisine with Indulge Food Hall

Inspired by the open-air marketplaces which draws foodies worldwide, the Indulge food hall will be a significant feature on Ocean Boulevard. It will offer diverse menus from various culinary venues and a mix of indoor and outdoor seating.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

These include 11 venues, including Coco’s, serving artisan sweet treats; Q Texas Smokehouse, boasting delicious American Southern comfort food and barbecue, Starbucks, and many more.

The Concourse, Infinity Beach, Oceanwalk, and La Terraza

Norwegian designed ocean Boulevard to allow guests to spend an entire day here without having to leave. The outdoor walkways and numerous dining options will also feature “The Concourse,” an outdoor sculpture garden valued at over $2 million.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Guests also have the option to chill at Infinity Beach, with its two infinity pools located on each side of the ship. Two Oceanwalk glass bridges will give passengers the feeling of walking on air over the water. La Terraza, an open-air lounge, features a quaint retreat for visitors to catch stellar forward-facing sea views.

Itineraries

Itineraries went on sale for Norwegian Prima and include a wide variety of worldwide options. The vessel will undertake several inaugural cruises from July 2022; after that, she will start sailing in Northern Europe from Amsterdam and Copenhagen to ports in Northern Europe, The Norwegian Fjords, and the Baltic Sea.

Related: Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals First Details on Norwegian Prima

From the fall of 2022, Prima will sail on her first Transatlantic voyage from the UK before arriving in New York for her inaugural voyage from a US port. After that, she will spend an entire season sailing from Galveston, Miami, and Port Canaveral, to several ports in the Caribbean.

After that, there will be several cruises to Bermuda and the US before moving to Europe again to start her Northern European season again.

All in all, Norwegian Cruise Line will have a much-anticipated ship on their hands. With this many ships being released in the coming years, Norwegian had to come up with something spectacular, and it seems they have certainly managed to do exactly that!