More Solo Options and In-Depth Tours Coming to Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises, part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., has announced upcoming solo staterooms for all four of its Regatta-class vessels, bringing 56 new cabins available for individual cruisers. These dedicated cabins will provide welcome options for solo travelers, who are often forced to pay single supplement rates that dramatically increase their cruise fare.

Simultaneously, the cruise line has announced expanded offerings for its in-depth “Go Green” and “Beyond Blueprints” excursion offerings, perfect for all types of travelers, from individuals to groups.

New Solo Cabins on 4 Ships

Each of the four ships – Regatta, Nautica, Insignia, and Sirena – will feature 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms. The new cabins will be in place aboard Regatta on September 25, Nautica on September 26, and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.

“These new single-occupancy staterooms are ideal for guests seeking the joy of traveling solo while experiencing all the comfort, cuisine, and destination expertise that Oceania Cruises is renowned for,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Read Also: Under Construction Oceania Cruise Ship Breaks Booking Record

The solo staterooms do not skimp on the cruise line’s signature luxury details. Each cabin features nautical tones with luxurious furnishings, accents, and artwork, creating a relaxing and rejuvenating space – just what every cruiser hopes to find on vacation, no matter who they do or do not travel with.

Solo Oceanview Stateroom (Image Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

Solo cabins aboard the four vessels are centrally located on Deck 6, and all are spacious and equipped with a plush Tranquility Bed, refrigerated mini bar, cozy seating area, and abundant storage space.

Pricing and availability for the new Solo Oceanview Staterooms on Oceania Cruises’ ships will be available beginning April 11, for sailings departing on or after September 25, 2022.

Also part of the same parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line has a number of solo cabins aboard its newer ships, as do newer ships from Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Cunard Line.

New Tours Perfect for Solo Travelers

Oceania Cruises has announced these new solo staterooms at the same time the line has revealed new “Go Green” and “Beyond Blueprints” tour options. These in-depth tours offer curated experiences and more sophisticated activities for travelers, many of which will appeal to solo travelers interested in a more meaningful vacation.

“One of the greatest factors in Oceania Cruises’ success is that we not only listen to the feedback our guests and travel partners provide, we act on it. Our guests and travel partners wanted more options for solo travelers and more diverse tour offerings, and we are delighted to deliver,” Sherman said.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Examples of the “Go Green” tours include visiting a sustainable vineyard in Spain, learning the fascinating aspects of hydroponic farming in the rainforests of St. Kitts, and visiting a sanctuary for sloths and planting trees to help protect these animals in Costa Rica.

“Beyond Blueprints” tours study renowned architecture around the globe, such as visiting the Royal Library and the Blue Planet aquarium in Copenhagen, or discovering how the iconic Equinor and Munchmuseet have transformed the skyline in Oslo. These tours are led by architectural historians and present a rare insider’s perspective of the buildings’ construction.

The “Go Green” and “Beyond Blueprints” tours are not limited to solo travelers, but will certainly capture the imagination of passengers interested in more in-depth insights into the destinations they visit.

“Whether guests are visiting a destination for the first time or the tenth, our new Go Green and Beyond Blueprints tours offer fresh perspectives and unique insights to enhance their destination experience,” Sherman said.

As with the new solo cabins, bookings for these new tours will become available by the end of April.