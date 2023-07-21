More Luxury Designs Revealed on New Expedition Ship

With the launch of its second expedition ship on the horizon, Seabourn revealed more details about the luxurious design and amenities cruisers will find aboard the new Seabourn Pursuit. Under construction at the Mariotti Shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogare, Italy, the vessel will enter service in August.

Top Design Firm Customizes Seabourn Pursuit

Attention to detail is among the attributes that promise to make Seabourn’s newest expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, an industry stand-out. The ship is identical to sister vessel Seabourn Venture, which launched in 2021. Both vessels carry up to 264 guests in 132 suites, and are built to PC6 Polar Class standards, enabling them to operate in Antarctica and the Arctic.

The interior design of Seabourn Pursuit is in the hands of Tihany Design, a New York-based studio with a reputation for innovative concepts and elements. The ship will sport a custom-made furniture collection, for instance, developed by Tihany and manufactured by Italian firm Roda, which combines Italian craftsmanship with the latest technology.

Render Courtesy: Seabourn

Seabourn Square, the ship’s main lounge, will feature wood-backed banquettes and chairs set around live-edge wooden takes, offering small group gathering areas. The space also will have leather wall panels and a circular panel ceiling. Fixed Swarovski telescopes will enable guests to look farther afield.

The design of the ship’s Discovery Center, where expedition lectures will be held, is inspired by the landscape of Antarctica, one of Seabourn Pursuit’s future deployments, and offers embellishments such as topography maps that give the space an exploration-focused atmosphere.

The line earlier in July revealed details about the design, amenities, and services in the ship’s 12 categories of suites, including three types of Veranda Suites, two types of Penthouse Suites, plus Wintergarden, Owner’s, and Signature Suites.

Constellation Lounge

Details that guests are sure to appreciate include custom-designed switches on the bedside light panel that have a vintage quality, parchment-inspired wall panels, and heated flooring with wooden-style tiles. The two-story Wintergarden and Grand Wintergarden Suites will have sculptural staircases leading to the bedroom.

Read Also: Incredible Cruise Ships With Family Suites

Other notable onboard spaces include the Bow Lounge, which will be the best location for guests to view marine life. Designed to resemble the ship’s bridge, the lounge will have large windows, interactive monitors, and touch screens that show a live map of the ship’s location, weather data, and other interesting elements.

The ship’s main bar, Constellation Lounge, pays homage to the night skies and provides 270-degree views. A metal and stone bar is accented with velvet banquettes and sling-back chairs.

Ship Will Deploy For Antarctic Sailings in October

As with Seabourn Venture, the new expedition ship will carry two custom-built submarines that guests can board for underwater explorations, along with 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all of the ships’ guests at once for shore excursions and landings in remote places.

Seabourn Pursuit will enter service on August 12, 2023, with an 8-day Tyrrhenian Isles & France cruise. The ship is scheduled to remain in Europe through September for a series of Mediterranean cruises to Italy, France, and Spain.

The new expedition ship’s first polar cruise is slated for October 24, when she operates a 35-day “Amazon to the Antarctic” voyage, positioning the ship for a series of Antarctic sailings through winter.

An 11-day “Great White Continent” departing on January 18, 2024, for instance, operates roundtrip from Buenos Aires, Argentina, features five days sailing in the region, in Antarctic Sound, Bransfield, Strait, Gerlache Strait, and the Lemaire Channel.

Seabourn Pursuit also will offer cruises Down Under, in summer of 2024, on a series of six 10-day voyages to the Kimberleys, located in the far northwest region of Australia between Broome and Darwin. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation.