More Cruises Cancelled for Diamond Princess

As travel restrictions continue and different governments adapt their health and safety protocols, Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to cancel Japan sailings aboard Diamond Princess through June 9, 2022. Guests affected by this further suspension are being offered three options for compensation.

10 Diamond Princess Cruises Cancelled

This suspension affects 10 upcoming Diamond Princess sailings, with embarkation dates ranging from April 28 through June 9, 2022. The affected itineraries range from 5-14 days, and include the Golden Week sailing, Korea and Japan getaway itineraries, and Southern Islands voyages.

In a statement, Princess Cruises has notified guests that: “Due to ongoing uncertainty on port access determined by government and health authorities, ongoing international travel restrictions, and to allow time for the estimated preparation needed for completing required activities prior to sailing, we have made the decision to cancel the following cruise vacations: Diamond Princess Japan cruises through June 9, 2022.”

Replacement Voyages Offered

Princess Cruises has identified equivalent sailings in 2023, and guests on the cancelled cruises will be moved to those new cruises automatically. This will keep the guests’ vacation plans intact with the same fare price, incentives, and promotional offers, as well as the same stateroom category where available.

The replacement cruises are scheduled for embarkation from April 29, 2023 through June 8, 2023, depending on the sailing. The itineraries are very similar, but guests should note that some of the voyages are not for the same number of nights. The Golden Week sailing, for example, was 6 nights for the 2022 sailing, but will be 8 nights for the 2023 itinerary. Two other sailings in May 2023 also have one additional night on the replacement cruise.

The last replacement sailing, to replace the now-cancelled June 9, 2022 Korea & Japan Explorer itinerary, will be 13 nights in 2023, instead of the 14-night sailing planned for 2022.

All other replacement voyages have the same number of nights as the 2022 sailings, and all the sailings will still be on Diamond Princess.

Other Compensation Options

While moving bookings to the replacement sailings is the default option for these cancelled cruises, guests can choose other options if they prefer.

Guests can select a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) worth 100% of the cruise fare, which must be booked on a new sailing by December 31, 2022. That sailing must embark no later than June 30, 2023.

Passengers choosing the FCC will still receive a refund of non-fare expenses, including taxes, port fees, and air or hotel packages, which will be refunded to the original form of payment. Pre-paid shore tours, spa packages, and other onboard expenses will also be refunded.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Arndt / Shutterstock.com

A full and complete refund can also be provided if preferred. This will be processed back to the guest’s original form of payment.

Guests have until March 7, 2022, to make their decision about which option they prefer. The replacement voyage is the default option, but if guests prefer the FCC or a full refund, they must fill out an online form to make their request. If the replacement voyage is preferred, no action needs to be taken and the passenger’s reservation will be moved automatically.

Diamond Princess in the Pandemic

The Gem-class Diamond Princess has been front-and-center in the COVID-19 pandemic from the very beginning. The ship was the site of the first major recorded outbreak in early 2020, with more than 700 cases reported onboard that resulted in the ship being quarantined for weeks. Diamond Princess has not yet resumed sailing.

Because of the ship’s visibility in the early days of the pandemic, it is no surprise that Japanese authorities are choosing to be very cautious before welcoming cruise travel back to the region. Princess Cruises is cooperating fully with local authorities, and is implementing rigorous onboard protocols to ensure the health and safety of the passengers, crew, and local port communities.

Diamond Princess is now scheduled to resume operations on June 14, 2022, setting sail from Yokohama, Japan on a 9-day Japan Explorer itinerary, calling on six different ports, including Nagasaki, Jeju, and Osaka, as well as other popular destinations.