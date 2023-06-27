Months of Sailings Cancelled for Celebrity Cruises Ship

Celebrity Cruises has announced that more than five months of 2024 sailings for its newest vessel, Celebrity Beyond, have been cancelled due to a change in deployment plans.

Instead of the ship sailing in Europe from April through November 2024, Celebrity Beyond will instead be relocated to the Caribbean to offer tropical sailings for the summer months, and will remain homeported from Fort Lauderdale year-round.

Celebrity Beyond Sailings Cancelled

Celebrity Beyond, the newest Edge-class ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet, will not be sailing in Europe for the spring, summer, and fall of 2024 as originally planned. The ship was to have been based from Rome (Civitavecchia), offering 10- and 11-night sailings to amazing ports of call in Greece, Croatia, and Turkey.

Instead, the cruise line has announced that the ship will be remaining in Fort Lauderdale to offer Caribbean itineraries year-round, and as a result, all of Celebrity Beyond‘s summer 2024 European sailings, as well as the transatlantic voyages scheduled for April 22-May 6 and November 1-15 have been cancelled.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

“Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Beyond in 2024 from Europe to the Caribbean, to join Celebrity Reflection, sailing year-round in the Caribbean from South Florida,” the notification email explained.

A total of 19 voyages covering more than five months are now cancelled. Guests have the option to rebook on a different Celebrity Cruises European sailing, or else to receive a 100% refund of the now-cancelled booking. Travelers who do rebook will be given $100 (USD) of onboard credit per stateroom ($200 for Retreat accommodations).

There is no onboard credit, discount, or future cruise credit (FCC) offer for guests who opt to cancel their sailings and accept the full refund. Travelers should note that rebooking options will be at prevailing cruise rates, and therefore if the new cruise is a higher price, guests will need to pay the difference to secure their new reservation.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Guests who had intended to sail on one of Celebrity Beyond‘s two 2024 transatlantic cruises or summer European itineraries can rebook on another Celebrity ship sailing similar voyages: Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Equinox, or the upcoming fourth ship in the innovative Edge class, Celebrity Ascent, which will debut in November 2023.

Travelers interested in rebooking their impacted cruise vacations must do so no later than July 11, 2023.

More 2024 Changes

The news of Celebrity Beyond‘s change of 2024 summer plans comes as Celebrity Cruises has announced that the cruise line will begin making visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay that year.

The award-winning private island destination in The Bahamas is typically associated with Royal Caribbean International, but both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises belong to Royal Caribbean Group, which also includes Silversea Cruises as well as parts of TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and several other small lines.

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Hendrickson Photography)

Celebrity Beyond‘s new 2024 summer itineraries will include multiple visits to CocoCay, depending on the overall itinerary and departure date. The 140,600-gross ton ship will be offering a variety of cruise options.

Cruises include Southern, Eastern, and Western Caribbean itineraries visiting top ports of call such as Cozumel, Bimini, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Thomas, and more.

As many as 3,260 guests can set sail aboard Celebrity Beyond at double occupancy, and as many as 3,937 passengers can enjoy the ship when fully booked. An international crew of more than 1,400 team members is onboard to provide amazing service for every moment of a truly “celeb” experience.