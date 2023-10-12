New Tokyo-Based Cruise Line Unveils New Name

MOL Cruises has revealed its latest cruise line’s name, Mitsui Ocean Cruises. The company has also announced that its newly acquired Mitsui Ocean Fuji will embark on an around-the-world cruise in 2025, an exciting venture for eager travelers.

Intruding Mitsui Ocean Cruises

MOL Cruises, headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, has introduced the company’s new cruise line, Mitsui Ocean Cruises. At the same time, the company has revealed Mitsui Ocean Fuji as the designated name for the line’s newest addition, with the vessel set to commence passenger operations in December 2024.

Mitsui Ocean Fuji will become MOL Cruises’ second passenger ship — joining Nippon Maru in the company’s burgeoning fleet.

MOL Cruises, also known as Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line, operates worldwide, offering its customers a diverse range of global routes, including around-the-world cruises, plus voyages closer to Japan.

Catering mostly to Japanese clientele, the company tailors its services, amenities, and entertainment to align with Japanese preferences.

Travelers booking sailings aboard Mitsui Ocean Fuji will be able to enjoy the cruise line’s fusion of top-notch Japanese “Omotenashi” service paired with Western comforts.

“Omotenashi” is a Japanese term signifying “hospitality” or “selfless service,” embodying the idea of heartfelt hospitality, with hosts intuitively meeting guests’ needs and desires without explicitly having to be asked.

New Names and New Global Adventures

The Japanese cruise operator also announced that Mitsui Ocean Fuji is set to embark on an around-the-world cruise in April 2025. Acquired from Seabourn Cruise Line in March 2023, this new (to the company) ship will offer its guests plenty of comfort during their global journey.

Before being sold to MOL Cruises, the 32,477-gross-ton Mitsui Ocean Fuji was part of Seabourn Cruise Line’s fleet, operating under the name Seabourn Odyssey. The ship was actually promptly leased back to Seabourn for eighteen months — and is currently scheduled to commence its duties under Mitsui Ocean Cruises’ brand name at the end of 2024.

Once the vessel, boasting 229 spacious suites (most with balconies), is finally in Japanese hands, and is refurbished to meet its new owner’s standards, Mitsui Ocean Fuji will begin another chapter in its ongoing maritime adventures with a new identity and appeal for new guests.

MOL Group’s Expanding Fleet and Customer Base

In March 2023, the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group introduced a strategic initiative named “Blue Action 2035” aimed at diversifying its overall holdings. This forward-looking business shift seeks to counterbalance fluctuations that are common in commercial shipping.

The plan places a strong emphasis on the cruise sector, which the company sees as more stable, lucrative, and resistant to market fluctuations when compared to traditional shipping.

Specifically, MOL Cruises plans to broaden its travel-related enterprises, catering to a more international clientele in addition to its Japanese customers. This change in focus will target both inbound and domestic customers by introducing several new cruise ships in the coming years.

MOL Group has already unveiled plans for the construction of two new state-of-the-art vessels, accommodating 600 passengers each. The commissioning of these two new ships is a proactive step toward expanding the company’s cruise business.

MOL Cruises’ objective, which seems evident, is to establish a top-notch international service centered around a travel concept that enhances people’s lives and honors Japanese culture. The strategic decision to acquire Seabourn Odyssey was pivotal to the company’s fleet expansion plans.

Even with the addition of this new ship, Nippon Maru will still continue to sail. By quickly expanding MOL Cruises’ fleet to two ships, the company can significantly augment the number of departures and arrivals it can offer in various regions around Japan and the globe.

Numerous other cruise lines operate in Japanese waters as well, including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and several others. Mitsui Ocean Cruises will offer travelers even more options when it comes to exploring this intriguing and culturally-rich part of the world.