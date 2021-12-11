Miss Universe Bahamas Presented With Award from Carnival Cruise Line

During the 70th annual Miss Universe preliminary competition, Miss Universe Bahamas, Chantel O’Brian, was presented the “Spirit of Carnival” award for her embodiment of the company’s values. This is the second time a Miss Universe contender has been given this prestigious honor.

Miss Universe Bahamas Honored by Carnival Cruise Line

The “Spirit of Carnival” award is reserved for honorees who exemplify Carnival Cruise Line’s values of fun, friendship, diversity, and inclusion. A daughter of a Haitian immigrant who faced many financial and academic obstacles while growing up, 27-year-old Chantel O’Brian does just that.

Also Read: IDEAL Things to Do in Nassau, Bahamas

O’Brian is the first generation in her family to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree, which has helped her focus her passion for child education and mentorship. She is a member of the Majority-Minority Development Association and a certified Youth Leader with The Bahamas’ Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, through which she strives to help marginalized youth with their educational pursuits.

Miss Universe Bahamas, Chantel O’Brian (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Chantel has a passion for childhood education and mentorship that led her to co-founding The Leading Ladies Project, an organization prioritizing the education of underprivileged girls,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said.

“It was an honor to announce her as the recipient of the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award as she joins a group of esteemed women who have served in this time-honored role for Carnival, and we look forward to supporting her and her initiatives in The Bahamas.”

O’Brian also works as a motivational speaker, model, Creole translator, and marketer, and she considers charity and mentorship to be central to her identity. She hopes to help youth reach their educational dreams, and her efforts have earned her the recognition as Fellow Associate by the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Carnival Cruise Line and Miss Universe

This is not the first time Carnival Cruise Line has been involved with the Miss Universe pageant. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy served on the all-female panel of eight judges to determine who among the nearly 90 international contestants would earn the coveted title of Miss Universe during the 2020 pageant.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Serving as a Miss Universe judge is not only a tremendous honor but a wonderful way to celebrate the accomplishments of so many smart and inspiring women from around the world. There’s a synergy between Carnival and Miss Universe as our ships are filled with smiling, friendly faces from around the world,” said Duffy said during the 2020 competition.

“It is also my privilege to present the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award to a contestant who is a role model and shares our values of making others feel welcomed, valued, and respected.”

During the 2020 competition (held May 16, 2021 due to COVID-19 delays), Miss Universe Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez, was selected and also named the godmother to the line’s newest, most innovative ship, Mardi Gras.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Two dynamic Miss Universe winners, Miss Universe Puerto Rico Estefania Soto-Torres and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón, also welcomed Mardi Gras during her debut visit to Puerto Rico when the ship began sailing in October 2021. San Juan was the ship’s first port of call after its official christening.

The Miss Universe pageant, along with the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations, provide the approximately 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change personally, professionally, and philanthropically as inspirational leaders and role models.

The 2021 pageant is being held at the port of Eilat in southern Israel on December 12, 2021.