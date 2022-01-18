Mike Pack Becomes Carnival’s Fleet Cruise Director

It has been announced by Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John heald that one of the cruise line’s most well-known cruise directors has been promoted to the Fleet Cruise Director. The Cruise Director scheduled for the Mardi Gras cruise ship for the coming months has also been confirmed.

Carnival Fleet Cruise Director

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mike Pack has been promoted as the Fleet Cruise Director as announced by the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald. Pack has been a popular leader in making sure guests have a fun-filled cruise vacation and has been an important figure aboard the flagship, Mardi Gras.

Heald posted on his popular Facebook page, “So I would like to add my congratulations to Mike Pack who along with one other Cruise Director has been promoted to Fleet Cruise Director. He will be responsible for working with and assisting all the current group of wonderful Cruise Directors and will help train new CD’s. I am very proud of him.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

With Pack becoming the Fleet Cruise Director, it does mean that he will soon be leaving the Mardi Gras to take on the new duties that the role brings. Pack will be responsible for working with cruise directors across the fleet and training new ones, which will undoubtedly result in visiting different Carnival cruise ships.

Pack said, “I am very proud to announce my promotion to Fleet Cruise Director! I am excited to be working alongside another CD in this new role, we will be travelling around the fleet working with our Cruise Directors!”

Chris Williams (Flying Scotsman) will soon return to the Mardi Gras to become the ship’s cruise director. It’s not the first time the Flying Scotsman has been bringing the fun to guests on board, as he was the Cruise Director for Mardi Gras on the initial voyages when the ship began sailings from Port Canaveral on July 31, 2021.

Mike Pack and Chris Williams on Mardi Gras

From mid-March, Lee Mason from the Carnival Panorama will take on cruise director duties on the flagship until mid-July when Chris Williams returns to the ship yet again. The Flying Scotsman sign of date has not yet been confirmed.

It has also been confirmed that Kyndall (Fire) from the Carnival Vista and Chris (Donkey) Salazar from the Carnival Horizon will be spending some time aboard the Mardi Gras to experience the new ship. It could be for future assignments on the Excel-class vessels, including Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, arriving later in 2022, and Carnival Jubilee, arriving in 2023.

Mike Pack had been the Cruise Director on Mardi Gras since the second half of September 2021. He was initially scheduled to bring out the new ship but spent some time back home in the UK to enjoy time with his newborn baby with his wife and former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon.

Carnival Cruise Line recently released the full Cruise Director schedule for all the Carnival cruise ships, which you can take a look at here.