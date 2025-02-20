Mexico Preparing Response Plan for Sargassum at Cruise Destinations

The Mexican Navy is preparing a response plan ahead of the expected sargassum season that could have a profound effect on local tourism, including the experiences of cruise guests.

Sargassum season along the Mexican Caribbean, including the popular state of Quintana Roo, runs from April through October. This is a busy cruise travel time to both of Quintana Roo’s cruise ports – Cozumel and Costa Maya, some of the busiest cruise ports in the Caribbean.

The Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) will be coordinating with the state government of Quintana Roo to clean and maintain 47 beaches, including those in and around the popular tour destinations of Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and Puerto Morelos.

This year’s plan to mitigate sargassum is a four-phase approach. The first phase, preparing the equipment and vessels that will be needed during the season as well as appropriate personnel training, is already underway.

As the season begins, both satellite and maritime monitoring will be used to detect where sargassum has built up and where it may need attention to avoid a massive impact on local beaches.

If necessary, containment barriers will be installed to prevent sargassum from reaching and building up on beaches. The algae will be collected in shallow waters if the buildup is too big and removal is required.

“In this way, the Secretariat of the Navy through the Mexican Navy, by means of the Naval Region of Islas Mujeres, Quintana Roo, reaffirms its commitment to permanently implement actions that contribute to reducing the arrival of sargassum on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean by providing the necessary resources in coordination with the agencies of the three levels of government and civil society,” the Secretariat of the Navy affirmed.

Sargassum is a brown “macroalgae” or seaweed that thrives in warm shallow waters and can be essential habitat for sea turtle hatchlings, crabs, shrimp, and other marine life. Because it is free-floating, it can drift and clump in different areas where currents cause accumulation, and can eventually build up on beaches.

How Sargassum Impacts Cruises

In recent years, sargassum blooms have become larger and more disruptive to tourism due to fertilizer runoff in major rivers. These large blooms can clog beaches and create foul-smelling, decaying piles on what would otherwise have been prime tourism attractions of pristine sand and stunning snorkeling destinations.

Many cruise travelers, especially those visiting Caribbean destinations, look forward to beach days, snorkeling excursions, local fishing, party boats, and other water-based activities.

Read Also: One of These Mexico Cruise Ports Could Be on Your Itinerary

If the beaches or near-shore shallow waters are choked with sargassum in various stages of decay, cruisers will be less likely to plan tours or even take cruises to impacted ports of call.

Sargassum in Grand Turk (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

This could have a devastating effect on the local economy, including tour operators, retailers, cab drivers, restaurants, and more.

If cruisers change their travel plans dramatically, cruise lines will themselves take notice and may work to adjust itineraries to more desirable ports of call. Doing so would lower revenue from port fees and taxes as well.

When added to backlash over the upcoming fees being assessed on cruise travelers to Quintana Roo, this could cause cruise lines to seriously reconsider their itinerary and ship deployment plans.

It should be noted that sargassum is not dangerous to humans, nor does it impact the operation of large cruise ships. Smaller boats, such as pilots, tender boats, or rescue craft, could have trouble operating through a large sargassum blob that might clog intakes and twist around propellers.

In addition to Caribbean Mexico ports of call, destinations in other parts of the Caribbean – the Bahamas, Grand Turk, Key West, the Virgin Islands, and more can also be impacted by heavy sargassum blooms and drifts.

At this time no cruise line has made such adjustments based on sargassum forecasts, but it is one more factor that impacts just how enjoyable that coveted Caribbean cruise vacation may be.