Menus Unveiled for Holland America’s Holiday Voyages

Holland America Line is decking the halls and setting a course for holiday cheer by announcing exclusive themed menus across the fleet for its seasonal sailings.

During the 2024 holiday season, guests sailing with the cruise line will experience special dining options, including exclusive holiday-themed food and beverage menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve.

“Sailing with Holland America for the holidays offers a fun and stress-free way to celebrate,” said Michael Stendebach, the cruise line’s vice president of food, beverage, and rooms division.

“Not only do our onboard dining experiences simplify holiday planning, but they provide a rich and diverse culinary journey with a touch of tradition that fosters deeper connections with loved ones,” he added.

The festive offerings on the all-inclusive line begin with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in the ships’ Dining Room, where guests will be served roasted turkey with all the trimmings, including cranberries and sweet potatoes.

Other Thanksgiving menu items offered on November 28, 2024, include beef tenderloin with apple rösti, honey-baked ham, and mushroom ravioli with sage.

Guests can also try two new yet-to-be-named fish dishes created by Holland America’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, for an undisclosed fee.

Moving into December, passengers can participate in a Nutcracker Afternoon Tea Service on select days, featuring treats such as Santa Hat cupcakes and reindeer chocolate tarts.

Families sailing in the Caribbean during this time can enjoy a Breakfast with Santa, offered at the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind restaurant on Signature and Pinnacle Class ships. The breakfast includes festive crafts and music, followed by a visit from Santa Claus, for $25 per adult and $15 per child aged 3 to 17.

The cruise line’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations will focus on global culinary traditions, with Christmas Eve Dinner in the Dining Room featuring dishes from Norway, Thailand, Spain, and the Caribbean.

Canaletto, the Italian restaurant on board, will also serve a festive Christmas meal.

Hanukkah, which takes place December 25, 2024, through January 2, 2025, will be celebrated at Lido Market with traditional foods like jelly-filled doughnuts, crispy potato latkes, and freshly baked challah bread. Special Hanukkah treats will also be offered through the 8-day celebration.

To ring in the New Year, Holland America guests will be treated to an array of celebrations, including a New Year’s Eve dinner in the Dining Room. Guests can also opt for a more exclusive experience at Pinnacle Grill for $69 per person.

That menu includes a colossal crab tower with caviar, sterling beef filet, and a chocolate countdown.

Celebrations will continue at midnight on the Lido Deck, where guests can enjoy live music, party favors, and a sparkling toast to welcome the new year.

Holland America in the Caribbean (Photo Credit: MaleeS)

In addition to these meals and events, Holland America will offer a special New Year’s Eve VIP Beverage Package. This package includes a reserved booth at either Lido Pool or B.B. King’s Blues Club, dedicated butler service, and a selection of appetizers.

Guests who purchase the package will also enjoy a complimentary New Year’s Day brunch at Pinnacle Grill. The brunch can also be purchased without the beverage package for $25.

Holiday Menus to Feature Across Global Voyages

Holland America Line’s holiday menus will appear primarily on roundtrip Caribbean voyages from Fort Lauderdale on Nieuw Amsterdam, Zuiderdam, Nieuw Statendam, Eurodam, Volendam, and Rotterdam.

Offering roundtrip voyages from San Diego, Koningsdam and Zaandam will be traversing the Baja Peninsula and Mexican Riviera for the holidays, with the latter extending to Hawaii for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, Oosterdam will be traveling from Fort Lauderdale to San Antonio, Chile, during Thanksgiving on a repositioning cruise to South America, where it will celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

Borealis will be the lone ship in Europe, traveling to the Canary Islands during the festive season.